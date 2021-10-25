Xi Jinping bets on China’s economic turmoil to continue tough reforms

Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be launching an economic storm on his own as one of China’s biggest developers is on the verge of bankruptcy and manufacturers grapple with power shortages across the country .

But aside from minor course corrections, analysts and government advisers expect Xi to use what he called a window of opportunity to move forward with difficult structural reforms.

If successful, it will be the latest in a long line of daring political bets ranging from eliminating term limits for the presidency to his pursuit of common prosperity which made him China’s most feared leader since Mao Zedong. It also put him on the cusp of an unprecedented third term at the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress at the end of next year.

Common prosperity is particularly risky, as Xi’s determination to curb house prices and reduce income inequality could do more harm than good to the world’s second-largest economy.

Xi is preparing for the congress, said Henry Gao, a Chinese expert and a law professor at Singapore University of Management. He wants people to remember him for many things, but most of all to achieve common prosperity. [His predecessors] have succeeded in getting China on the fastest bullet train for economic development, but have done little for common prosperity.

Next week, the National Bureau of Statistics will release its estimate of third-quarter economic growth and other important economic indicators. The data will provide the best indication of the impact of crisis in Evergrande, the second-largest Chinese developer with liabilities of more than $ 300 billion and power shortages caused by factors such as soaring coal prices and strict new environmental targets.

As a result, many forecasters are downgrading their annual economic projections for the Chinese economy. But most still believe that economic output for the entire year will comfortably exceed official government figures. 6% growth target on 2020.

At a party’s political bureau meeting in April, Xi said the relatively strong recovery in China’s economy after the Covid-19 pandemic provided a window of opportunity to reduce financial risks, especially in heavily indebted sectors such as real estate. It was also an opportunity to pursue ambitious environmental objectives such as reaching a peak in carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

Rosealea Yao, analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics in Beijing, noted that in August, sales of Chinese properties were on track to reach 1.8 billion m² for the whole year, compared to an annual average of 1, 7 billion m² from 2017 to 2019. With an increase in sales. and with prices threatening Xis’ common prosperity agenda, officials were more willing to take risks with Evergrande when it began to miss payments to both retail investors and bondholders in September.

However, many analysts warn that the Evergrande debt crisis could have a much bigger impact on the Chinese economy than Xi and his economic advisers realize as they try to convince investors that Beijing will not give up its efforts to discipline a sector that is expected to account for up to 30 percent of total production.

Bond yields issued by other highly leveraged Chinese real estate developers are rising and demand for additional debt could collapse, potentially sucking them into the Evergrandes vortex.

They want to scare the market as a way to eliminate moral hazard, said Michael Pettis, a Chinese financial system expert at Peking University. Evergrande is at risk of spiraling out of control as people change their behavior to protect themselves, which makes perfect sense. But as people always do, it really gets stronger and makes things worse.

A Chinese government policy adviser, who asked not to be identified, said recent asset sales by Evergrande raise money were molehills against the backdrop of its global mountain of liabilities, estimated at $ 305 billion. If it is pushed too far too quickly, the group could be forced to sell its vast land portfolio.

The fire sales of Evergrandes land reserves could drive land prices down in many parts of the country, which would be quite frightening, the adviser said. In this case, he added, the only viable solution might be to gradually nationalize the entire real estate sector.

The electricity shortages that have cascaded across China in recent weeks are an example of how well-intentioned policies can have unintended consequences.

Some of these consequences stem from production cuts in provinces struggling to meet strict year-end energy efficiency targets. Factories in other regions have been affected by coal shortages, soaring coal costs and ceiling electricity prices, meaning they can only generate electricity at a loss. Monday Chinese coal futures reached record levels after a major coal-producing region was hit by flooding.

An owner of a plastics factory in eastern Jiangsu Province, who requested anonymity, said he was only given last-minute notice of the power cuts that began in mid-September. There was no clear long-term plan from the government, he said. Businesses need to plan ahead.

At the end of last week, the Xis administration attempted to improve the situation by acceleration of coal production and allow factories to charge more for their electricity. But these short-term concessions are unlikely to deter Beijing from pursuing its ambitious longer-term environmental goals.

We understand and support the government’s environmental policies, said the owner of the plant. The government sees a bigger picture than us and has carbon reduction targets to achieve. But cutting ourselves off so abruptly causes a lot of pain.

Additional reporting by Xinning Liu in Beijing