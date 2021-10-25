Lira falls on record after Erdogan threatens emissaries | national

The Turkish lira fell to a record high as the country’s latest diplomatic row gave traders yet another reason to sell off the ailing currency.

The pound weakened to 1.6% at the start of Asian trading amid low liquidity, hitting a new low for a third consecutive day. It was 1.5% lower at 9.7552 per dollar as of 11:33 p.m. Sunday in Istanbul.

Already under pressure after a larger-than-expected rate cut last week, the currency encountered further sales after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that ambassadors from 10 countries were no longer welcome. Investors are waiting for the Turkish Foreign Ministry to formalize this decision.

If it becomes official and these 10 ambassadors are declared persona non grata, it will beat the lira, said Haydar Acun, managing partner of Marmara Capital in Istanbul earlier. It sounds like a political move aimed at stoking international tensions and raising poll scores.

Erdogan has long sought to present himself as his country’s bulwark against hostile foreign powers to appeal to nationalist voters.

His call to expel emissaries from countries including the United States, Germany and France for demanding the release of a prominent government critic coincides with opinion polls suggesting his base of support is eroding as the cost of living is skyrocketing.

The risk is that his rhetoric will end up worsening this fragile economic context.

His move is likely to increase selling pressure on the lira, which will have negative consequences for inflation, said Piotr Matys, senior currency analyst at InTouch Capital Markets in London.

The currency has lost 23% against the dollar this year, the worst performance in emerging markets. The lira’s one-month implied volatility hit its highest level since May on Friday.

Previous episodes of tension between Turkey and other countries, especially the United States, have taken their toll on lira assets, causing sharp swings in local financial markets. The country suffered a currency crisis in 2018 because of the fate of an American pastor imprisoned in the country.

A US official said the administration was aware of the information coming from Turkey and was seeking clarification from the Foreign Ministry in Ankara.

The latest diplomatic outbreak centers on businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was jailed for four years in a case that has become a test of judicial independence and the rule of law in the eyes of some foreign governments.

The feud puts Erdogan in an awkward position barely a week before a Group of 20 nation summit is held in Rome, where the Turkish president hopes to meet with US President Joe Biden.

No meeting has yet been confirmed and a new diplomatic crisis over emissaries in the event of deportation will hardly make it easier for Erdogan to have the time he needs to negotiate a solution to some of the earlier issues plaguing the relationship. bilateral.

Erdogan wants to pressure Biden to allow Ankara to buy dozens of US warplanes, in a bid to overcome Washington’s resistance to major arms deals with his country following its purchase of Russian air defenses.

Investors have grown accustomed to Erdogan’s nationalist rhetoric which often fails to trigger a real diplomatic crisis.

However, local markets are arguably more vulnerable now as foreign ownership of Turkish bonds and stocks has fallen to new lows. They hold less than 5% of public debt in local currency, up from nearly 30% in 2013, and local investors may be more sensitive to fluctuations in political mood.

Still, Erdogan’s latest comments won’t bother foreign investors as much as recent interest rate moves, said Hasnain Malik, Dubai-based research manager at Tellimer Research.

Nearly 20% inflation and a negative real interest rate are the real problems, not Turkey’s foreign policy, Malik said.

Bloomberg LP 2021 Tour bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.