Book on Xi Jinping: Strong criticism after the rejection of a reading at the universities of Duisburg and Hanover – Politics

The cancellation of a reading of a book on Chinese head of state Xi Jinping by the Confucius Institutes in Hanover and Duisburg sparked strong reactions in academia and politics. The management of the Leibniz Universitt Hannover called the rejection in a Monday message unacceptable, strange and incomprehensible. There were also criticisms of the FDP and the CDU in Lower Saxony. Journalists Stefan Aust and Adrian Geiges were keen to feature their biography of Xi Jinping – the world’s most powerful man – in a parallel online reading in Hanover and Duisburg on Wednesday. According to media reports, however, the organizing Confucius Institutes promptly received an order from China that this reading should not take place under any circumstances. [Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere App, die Siehier fr Apple- und Android-Gerteherunterladen knnen.] It should not be a potentially critical content of the book, but an almost cult veneration that prevails in China around Xi Jinping. It shouldn’t be spoken or written like a normal person. This The Confucius Institute is a Chinese state-owned educational organization under the Ministry of Education. The official goal is to promote Chinese language and culture and facilitate cultural exchange. There are about twenty Confucius Institutes in Germany. They are often affiliated with German universities. The university aims to be a cosmopolitan university Leibniz Universitt Hannover was not informed of the event planning of its local cooperation partner Leibniz-Konfuzius-Institut or involved in the cancellation. The university sees itself as a cosmopolitan university with space for critical scientific discourse and exchange, he said. [Lesen Sie hier bei T+:PlusMao in modern – Wie Xi Jinping zum mchtigsten Mann der Welt werden will] Any attempt by foreign governments to exert political influence over research, teaching and public relations at Leibniz Universitt should be strictly rejected, according to the communication. The university management will quickly seek to meet with the management of the Leibniz-Konfuzius-Institut in order to discuss possible further cooperation. At the same time, the university invited the authors and the publisher to catch up on reading with it as the host. According to NDR, Lower Saxony Minister of Science Bjrn Thmler (CDU) said of the incident: In Germany there is freedom of science and freedom of expression. Everyone who lives and teaches with us should be aware of this. Therefore, cancellation of the conference in the two Confucius Institutes is not acceptable. According to its own information, the FDP of the Landtag of Lower Saxony has already sent a request to the Ministry of Science. The Chinese intervention is a worrying attack on our freedom of science and culture, said FDP MP Lars Alt. (epd)

