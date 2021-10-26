Biden rejects Trump’s latest executive privilege claim on Jan 6 documents





WASHINGTON The White House on Monday rejected another request for executive privilege from former President Donald Trump over documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a letter obtained by NBC News, White House attorney Dana Remus told the National Archives that President Joe Biden determined that Trump’s efforts to keep a new batch of January 6 documents out of the hands of the Congress was not in the best interest of the United States. States. “

She added: “Accordingly, President Biden does not confirm the former president’s assertion of privilege.”

CNN first reported on the letter.

Trump filed a lawsuit last week to try to prevent the Jan.6 committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans from obtaining the first batch of documents from the National Archives. The lawsuit argues that the committee has no investigative powers and therefore his subpoena is invalid. Trump also insisted that the records are protected by executive privilege.

The House committee asked the National Archives in March and August for documents it said related to the actions of the previous administration before, during and after the January riots, when a group of Trump supporters attacked the building in the hope of blocking its electoral defeat. After those requests, Trump informed the National Archives that he was formally claiming executive privilege.

Biden, however, concluded that the privilege should not apply in this case. Remus wrote in an October 8 letter that the documents “shed light on the events at the White House on and around January 6 and address the need for the select committee to understand the facts behind the attack. most serious against federal government operations since the Civil War. “

Biden administration officials said they plan to consider the committee’s requests on a case-by-case basis.

Shannon Pettypiece

Dartunorro clark

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/white-house/biden-rejects-trump-s-latest-claim-executive-privilege-over-jan-n1282341 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

