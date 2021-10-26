Not a very good time: Imran Khan talks about improving relations with India, then rubs shoulders with T20 victory | World news





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need to improve relations with India, but said after his country’s victory at the T20 World Cup, it was “not the right time” for a such conversation, according to a report. According to the Dawn newspaper, Khan said India and Pakistan had only one problem – the Kashmir problem – and urged to solve it as “civilized neighbors”.

“We have a great relationship with China, but if we somehow improve our relationship with India – I know after the Pakistani squad beating last night in the cricket match , now is not the right time to talk about improving relations with India, “he said. while addressing the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Imran Khan’s comments came a day after Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup underway on Sunday.

“These are the human rights and the rights of the people of Kashmir to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council 72 years ago. If this right is granted to them, we have no no other problems. The two countries can live as civilized neighbors […] just imagine the potential, ”he told Saudi businessmen.

He said India would have access to Central Asia through Pakistan and in turn New Delhi would have access to two huge markets. “This is what I want to convey to the Saudi business community, that circumstances never stay the same. They always change,” said Khan, who is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit to the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. .

He said the most successful business people are those who look to the future and take risks. “Those who take the beaten path never become truly exceptional in any area, let alone business.”

Ties between India and Pakistan collapsed following the 2016 attack on Pathankot Air Base by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country. Subsequent attacks, including one against an Indian army camp in Uri, further affected India-Pakistan ties.

After India shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack, relations between the two countries were again affected. As many as 40 Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed in the terrorist attack on Pulwama.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, when asked recently about the possibility of improving relations with Pakistan, said unless the fundamental problem of terrorism emanating from the neighboring country is addressed: “I think we will not see not much progress in relationships. . “

