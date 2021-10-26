British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “very worried” about not getting “the deals we need”





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed concern that the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will fail to secure the necessary agreements to tackle climate change, admitting that it is a “touch and go”, but said he believed it could be done. Johnson was attending the children’s press conference on Monday, where he answered questions from schoolchildren. “I’m very worried because it could go wrong and we might not get the chords we need and it’s touch and go, it’s very, very difficult, but I think it can be done,” said Johnson. The British Prime Minister underlined that the United Kingdom has significantly reduced its CO2 and coal emissions and that he believes the COP26 targets can be met. He went on to say that to achieve net carbon neutrality by mid-century, the world needs as many people as possible. He acknowledged that there was a lot of “peer pressure” at the top, with countries following in the footsteps of friends and neighbors, but said it was very, very far from clear that “we will get the breakthrough we need “, News from CIEL reported. He praised Australia’s determination to reach net zero emissions by 2050, but noted that the country’s heavy reliance on coal would make the task really difficult. However, while standing alongside WWF UK Executive Director Tanya Steele, Sky News reported that the British Prime Minister had told the children: ‘They have done a heroic thing, the Australians, by honoring this pledge. Russian President expresses sadness at not being able to attend COP26 in person Prime Minister Boris Johnson later spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, begging him to move Moscow’s net zero emissions target from 2060 to 2050. Sky News quoted a spokesperson for the British Prime Minister’s office, saying: “The Prime Minister expressed his hope that Russia will raise this target to reach net zero by 2050, as well as further progress in ending deforestation and an ambitious contribution determined at the national level “. Meanwhile, given the coronavirus situation in Russia, President Putin has expressed his sadness at not being able to attend the COP26 summit in person. Mr Putin’s absence from COP26 was announced by the Kremlin last week. The COP26 conference begins this Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, and the UK government is hopeful that many world leaders will attend and commit to policies that will dramatically reduce carbon emissions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her participation in the event on Monday 25 October. (With agency contributions, Image: AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/uk-news/cop26-uk-pm-boris-johnson-very-worried-about-not-getting-agreements-we-need.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos