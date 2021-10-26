Prime Minister Narendra Modi tears apart the SP with a ‘corruption cycle’ jibe | India News





LUCKNOW: Just months before the UP Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tore up opposition parties, mainly Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of “filling their family’s coffers “to the detriment of the poor while denying them basic health facilities since independence.

Speaking at the launch of nine medical schools in Siddharthnagar, Prime Minister Modi pointedly targeted the Samajwadi party. He said: “Bhrashtachar ki cycle toh khoob chali, aur us mein gareeb aur madhyam varg peesta chala gaya (the cycle of corruption has worked quickly, crushing the poor and the middle class). ”

Prime Minister Modis got angry at SP less than a week after accusing Akhilesh Yadav’s previous government of deviating from basic principles shown by socialist pillars like Ram Manohar Lohia.

“Previously, there was corruption everywhere, corruption in the supply of drugs, corruption in the purchase of ambulances, corruption in the appointment of doctors, their transfer and assignment,” a- he said, adding that few Parivarwadis had profited much from all this corruption game.

He also accused the SP of “playing politics” to prevent the Center’s BJP government from improving state health facilities. The previous government, he said, opened small clinics which “most of the time” lacked basic infrastructure and medical staff. “As a result, the poor in small towns and villages had no choice but to rush their sick children and elderly parents to the big cities in search of medical facilities,” he said.

The prime minister referred to Purvanchal as saying that the eastern region of the UP has been plagued with dreaded diseases like Japanese encephalitis over a period of time. He recalled how, during his tenure as MP for Gorakhpur, CM Yogi Adityanath spoke in parliament about the poor health facilities in the UP and in particular the eastern UP. The same Purvanchal, he said, was on the verge of becoming a “medical center” in eastern India by supplying a large number of medical professions to the country.

Congratulating Yogi for working overtime as CM to save the lives of thousands of children who were dying of JE, Prime Minister Modi said the actions taken by the BJP government project his “strong political will and priority. clear policy “.

“This only happens when the government is sensitive and understands the pain of the poor,” he said.

The prime minister said the “twin-engine” BJP government had honestly tried to eliminate the hardships faced by the poor. He specifically mentioned how 90 lakh people in UP benefited from the Ayushman Bharat program. “Health projects are also delivered on a timely basis,” he said, insisting that the new health policy was aimed at helping the poor and saving them from a multitude of diseases.

Stressing that previous policies were causing a blockage in the creation of updated health infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi said the number of medical seats nationwide has increased by around 7,000 in the past seven years. from the BJP government to the Center. In the case of UP, the number of medical seats has doubled from 1,900 to more than 3,800 in the past four years, he said.

Drawing yet another contrast between the previous SP government and the Yogi government in place in UP, Modi said that only six medical schools opened between 2012-17, while the Yogi government in the last four and a half years of rule. has already made 16 operational medical schools and 30 more are in preparation. Prime Minister Modi called Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur’s upcoming AIIMS a “bonus” for the state. He also said that the BJP government at the Center will ensure that the number of doctors graduating from medical schools in the next 10 to 12 years is higher than in the past 70 years.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP Central and State government was the result of decades of hard work by many “karmyogis”. He specifically invoked the leader of Jan Sangh and RSS pracharak, Madhav Prasad Tripathi, in whose honor the Siddharthnagar medical school was named – as a “national leader” whose “hard work” was helping the state all whole.

“Madhav Babu” will inspire young doctors to do “jan Sewa” (service to people), “he said, adding that an” elaborate legacy “of” aastha “(faith),” adhyatma “(spirituality) and social service, is being associated with the healthy, capable and prosperous future of the state, especially Poorvanchal.

The other eight medical schools inaugurated by PM Modi included those of Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, Etah, Jaunpur and Fatehpur. These new medical schools – all on behalf of social and political leaders – are proposed to increase the number of beds by 2,500 in addition to preparing 5,000 doctors and paramedics.

