In a meeting with John Kerry, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes freeing up Afghan economic resources





Prime Minister Imran Khan (center) meets with US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry in Riyadh on October 25, 2021, on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit. Twitter / PakPMO

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for positive engagement with Afghanistan and the release of seized economic resources and financial assets for the welfare of the Afghan people during a meeting with US diplomat John Kerry.

Countries have yet to recognize the Taliban-led regime, which has been isolated by the international community since taking power after ousting Ashraf Ghani in mid-August.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister urged the international community to work pragmatically to preserve peace and security, prevent economic collapse and avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

Kerry, the President’s special climate envoy, and the Prime Minister spoke on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit in Riyadh.

The prime minister is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit from October 23 to 25.

Speaking on climate change, the Prime Minister stressed the need to strengthen the national and global focus against what he described as an existential threat.

The Prime Minister shared his views with the Special Envoy on the challenges Pakistan and other developing countries face due to climate change, while highlighting Islamabad’s experience in launching solutions based on nature to meet environmental challenges, including the 10 billion trees Tsunami project.

Reviewing the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the United States on climate change and the environment, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed satisfaction at the recently convened inaugural meeting of the United States-Pakistan Climate Working Group and the environment, which explored potential areas for bilateral Pak-US cooperation on climate action.

Kerry said relations between Pakistan and the United States should be further strengthened in areas of mutual convergence, including climate and environment.

He praised various initiatives undertaken by Pakistan to combat climate change.

“Pakistan pledges to keep Saudi Arabia safe”

Separately, speaking to the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan was determined to ensure Saudi Arabia’s security, expressing his desire to further strengthen the ties between the two states. .

“The stable relationship between the two states is due to the relationship of the peoples between them,” said the Prime Minister.

The prime minister said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan during the country’s difficult times and that Islamabad “always remembers its loyal friends”.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of involving the private sector to strengthen economic relations between the two states.

He hopes that the private sectors of the two countries will take full advantage of the close and cordial bilateral relations to realize the untapped potential in the areas of trade, business and investment.

Emphasizing the importance of Pakistan as a gateway to Asian markets and beyond, the Prime Minister stressed that the geostrategic position offers Pakistan distinctive opportunities to boost intra-regional trade by building regional connectivity on modern lines. .

He highlighted Pakistan’s proximity to the two largest markets, noting that Pakistan has excellent relations with China and that there could be further economic dividends if the unresolved dispute over Jammu and Kashmir is resolved peacefully with India.

