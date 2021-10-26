Turkish President withdraws from expulsions of 10 Western diplomats





ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday withdrew from a threat of expulsion of 10 Western ambassadors, averting a diplomatic storm that analysts and diplomats say would spell economic disaster for Turkey and lasting rupture of the NATO alliance. In what appeared to be a calculated gesture, the 10 embassies involved issued identical statements confirming their compliance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, statements which were later welcomed by Erdogan. In a televised speech after a cabinet meeting, he called the incident an obligation to protect Turkish sovereignty. Our will is never to provoke a crisis, but to protect the rights and the law, the honor, the interests and the sovereign rights of our country. So today the same ambassadors with a new statement turned away from their defamation of our justice system and our country, he said, adding: I believe from now on they will be more careful in their declarations concerning sovereign rights.

Diplomacy saved Turkey from a major explosion along with its Western allies, many of whom feared over the weekend would cause further economic turmoil and political instability in the country of 80 million people. Mr Erdogan had threatened to make 10 ambassadors, including diplomats from the United States, France and Germany, persona non grata after issuing a joint statement last week calling for the release of a jailed philanthropist. The envoys had urged the Turkish government to comply with a decision of the European Court of Human Rights and release the philanthropist Osman Kavala, detained since 2017 when he had not been convicted of a crime. They released the letter on Tuesday, on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Mr. Kavalas’ detention, say the irregularities in his case cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and the transparency of the Turkish judicial system. The declaration was signed by the ambassadors of Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Canada, New Zealand and the United States.

The Biden administration was the driving force behind the letter, in line with what the president’s advisers described as its policy of publicly denouncing states for human rights violations. Mr Erdogan characteristically hit back, cursing the statement as interference in Turkey’s internal affairs and proof that Western leaders did not understand the country’s true worth and status.

In a speech to supporters on Saturday, Erdogan said he told his foreign minister that the 10 ambassadors should be declared persona non grata immediately. They should know and understand Turkey, he continued. The day they don’t, they’ll go. Such a declaration usually means that the person must leave the host country. However, the ambassadors did not immediately receive a formal notice to leave and on Monday diplomats were working to avoid such an outcome. Analysts have warned that the evictions could cause a disastrous decline in Turkey’s economy, which is already grappling with 20% inflation. The Turkish lira, which has lost a quarter of its value this year, fell to a new low of 9.75 per dollar. On Monday, Abdulkadir Selvi, a leading columnist known for his close ties to Mr Erdogan, called for caution in the Hurriyet newspaper.

Who would it hurt to sever our relations with 10 countries because of Osman Kavala? He asked. We must be calm and act in an attitude worthy of the great states. With his reaction, President Erdogan addressed these 10 countries in the language he understood. With its government and its opposition, Turkey has shown its position. But after that, it’s time to act calmly. By the time Erdogan entered the mid-afternoon cabinet meeting, the embassies had released their statements and the president had greeted them. Mr Erdogan’s acceptance of a diplomatic resolution was a rare show of humility on the part of the Turkish leader and showed that when Western powers delivered a coordinated response, the pressure worked, said Soner Cagaptay, program director of the Turkish government. Turkish research at the Washington Institute. . He realized that the economy was going to collapse, he said. Among the countries concerned were Turkey’s main trading partners, he added. Looks like the 10 ambassadors threw a rope to get us out of the chasm we fell into, Namik Tan, former Turkish Ambassador to the United States, posted on twitter. Our people who jump on these explanations is also a sign of collusion. That is to say, we are ready to hold on to the rope you throw to save us from the abyss into which we ourselves have fallen, our people say. Few expected Mr Kavala to be released after such a feud, however, even though Mr Erdogan had recognized his limitations. The end of this crisis does not mean that the question of Osman Kavala is over, Asli Aydintasbas, senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, wrote on Twitter. Kavala issue will continue to be a problem in Turkey’s relations with the EU and the US

Mr Cagaptay predicted that Mr Erdogan would present the episode to the Turkish public as a victory, in which he taught the West to respect Turkey. He will continue to use the wording I told western ambassadors they cannot interfere in Turkey’s affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/25/world/europe/erdogan-turkey-ambassador.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos