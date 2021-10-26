Corruption cycle used to work in UP: PM Modi

In an apparent search to the Samajwadi Party (SP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that a cycle of corruption was going on all day to deprive the poor of their money during his rule in Uttar Pradesh as he accused previous governments to neglect Purvanchal. , in particular its health infrastructure.

Mr Modi said there used to be corruption in medicines and ambulance services as well as in appointments, transfers and assignments.

Throughout the game, some parivarvadi (family-oriented people) have benefited. The cycle of corruption ran smoothly and the ordinary family of Purvanchal and UP were crushed, Modi said. The cycle is the electoral symbol of the SP.

Colleges inaugurated

The Prime Minister was speaking in Siddharthnagar at an event to inaugurate nine medical schools across the state in Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatepur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. Later, Mr. Modi launched Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission to his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi.

Mr Modi said that while previous governments left the eastern UP to tackle the disease and infamy of encephalitis deaths, along with the nine medical schools and other initiatives of his government, Purvanchal was on the verge of becoming the medical center of eastern India.

A twin-engine government was working hard to provide health services to all the poor, he said.

As the UP heads towards assembly elections in early 2022, Modi has also targeted Akhilesh Yadav’s previous government, but as in his other campaigns, without naming the opposition leader.

Development stalled

The previous government did not cooperate with the Center, Modi said. They brought politics into development work. They did not allow the Centre’s projects to move forward in the UP, Modi said, stressing that there was only one reason for its political will and political priority. .

Those who ran the government earlier, their priority was to win for themselves and fill their families’ coffers, he said. Our priority is to save the families of the poor and provide them with basic facilities, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also hailed the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for revitalizing the state’s medical infrastructure. While only six medical schools were built under the previous government, under Mr Adityanath, 16 were ready while another 30 were in preparation in addition to AIIMS in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli, the prime minister said.

Neglected health care

Mr. Modi lamented that after independence the health infrastructure did not receive the required attention and that Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission would address the gaps and bring self-confidence and empowerment in the health system and a high level of preparedness during epidemics.

The mission involves the creation of elaborate facilities for diagnosis and treatment and free medical consultations, free tests and free medicines will be available at health and wellness centers, which would include facilities for early detection of diseases. . For critical illnesses, 35,000 new intensive care beds were added in 600 districts and referral centers would be provided in 125 districts.

The necessary infrastructure would also be developed for disease diagnosis and monitoring, and 730 districts nationwide would get integrated public health laboratories while 3,000 blocks would get Block public health laboratories.

A third aspect, Modi said, was the expansion of existing research institutions that study pandemics.