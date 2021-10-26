Canada’s Environment Minister is touting victory over climate change. Boris Johnson fears things will turn out badly

Jonathan Wilkinson, our Environment Minister – at least for now – declares a $ 100 billion victory in the fight to control global warming, and we should win where we can in this depressing fight for preserve the world as we know it.

But that’s not quite the shattering triumph the world could use right now.

Wilkinson and a German counterpart were tasked earlier this year with funneling $ 100 billion a year from the coffers of rich countries to developing countries in their quest to cut emissions.

“We can say we found it,” Wilkinson said in an interview.

A rock-solid commitment to finance is a crucial part of a deal at this week’s climate summit in Glasgow, as developing countries have been promised so much before and have been disappointed. Without their political support and financial means, it is almost impossible to control global emissions. The stakes could not be higher.

Wilkinson and German Secretary of State Jochen Flasbarth, after beating the bushes in the past four months to find more funding, can predict that donations from developed countries over the next few years are now on track to make up for past failings. .

Great.

But funding is now three years behind schedule. In particular, their report released on Monday shows that money for the poorest countries is particularly lagging behind, and that money to adapt to the effects of climate change that are already happening is also far too scarce. Meanwhile, the time of the point of no return is turning noisily.

The problem is that past funding gaps are not because the governments of the rich countries have not bet. Rather, the shortcomings are due to the fact that the private sector has failed to secure the funding that everyone was counting on.

It’s only because governments are now making a difference that Wilkinson can claim a partial victory – and that’s not a financially sustainable way to deal with climate change.

Initially, a third of the $ 100 billion in annual funding was supposed to come from the private sector, but there was never really a plan to turn that estimate into reality, according to the report. Private funding stalled completely between 2017 and 2019 and has probably not improved since then.

And Wilkinson’s plan to close the deficit simply assumes that the private sector won’t be there in the future either, mainly because donor countries simply can’t take the risk. They must prove to developing countries that the money will be there reliably and not subject to the vagaries of the market.

“It was the mobilization of the private sector that did not meet expectations. But from a developing world perspective, they don’t really care if it’s private or public, ”Wilkinson said.

“I think we have to recognize the disappointment of the developing world.”

But there is simply no way that government funding alone can get the global economy to where it needs to go in terms of transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy and more efficient use of energy.

Wilkinson points out that it will take several trillions of dollars in investment to decarbonize the global economy, but he said mobilizing that kind of finance should be left to Mark Carney – not governments.

“That doesn’t mean the private sector doesn’t need to step in. They do. This is the job that people like Mark Carney and others do.

Carney, the former central banker in Canada and then in England, has forged a network of institutional investors and banks that are committed to aligning their investment portfolios with the goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2050. So far, he has about $ 90 trillion (US) in assets lined up, but he says he needs $ 100,000 to $ 150 trillion.

For developing countries, Carney is also working to mobilize $ 1 trillion in private capital for emerging markets.

But none of this guarantees that the poorest countries have the finance they need, nor can the world be assured that private sector investment will flow into all the projects needed at once to make it happen. adapt to and mitigate climate change.

For that to happen, we need policies and governments to send the right market signals and fill in the gaps to ensure that the money goes where it is needed. In other words, in order to mobilize all this money from the private sector, we need all the carbon markets, regulations, national commitments and ambitious targets that Glasgow’s leaders can pull together, and on time.

The Glasgow summit has been touted as the world’s last best chance to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C and keep disaster at bay. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend the summit with other leaders in a week’s time, ambition in hand.

But despite the path to better funding that Wilkinson and Flasbarth produced on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted echoing their optimism.

“I am very worried because it could go wrong and we might not get the deals we need,” he said on Monday. “It’s touch and go.”