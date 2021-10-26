US Climate Envoy John Kerry meets Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh





–

RIYAD, Saudi Arabia: The President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh on Monday on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit.

Underlining the priority given by the Government of Pakistan to climate change, the Prime Minister stressed the need to strengthen the national and global focus against this existential threat.

The Prime Minister shared his perspective with the Special Envoy on the challenges Pakistan and other developing countries face due to climate change, while highlighting Pakistan’s experience in launching solutions based on nature to meet environmental challenges, including the tsunami of 10 billion trees.

Reviewing the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the United States on climate change and the environment, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the recently convened inaugural meeting of the United States-Pakistan Climate Working Group and environment, which explored potential areas for bilateral Pak-US climate cooperation. action.

John Kerry agreed that Pakistan and the United States share a long-standing relationship, which should be further strengthened in areas of mutual convergence, including climate and environment.

The special envoy acknowledged various initiatives taken by Pakistan to tackle climate change.

Underlining the priority given by the US administration to the issue of climate change, John Kerry briefed the Prime Minister on the various steps taken by the Biden administration to develop a broad global consensus on climate action in the run-up to the Conference. parts of the UNFCCC (COP-26), later this month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that Pakistan and the United States should continue to share their ideas, expertise and technology to maximize mutually beneficial opportunities in the fight against climate change.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the special envoy to further explore the possibility of enhanced bilateral engagement through the American International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to support investments in mitigation, resilience and climate adaptation in Pakistan and developing countries.

The Special Envoy recognized the enormous potential for cooperation in these areas and expressed the desire to further explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, including in projects for the production of electricity from renewable sources.

The two sides agreed to work in close coordination to determine the next steps in building an effective cooperation framework in this regard.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

The Prime Minister stressed the imperative for the international community to work pragmatically to preserve peace and security, avoid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and prevent an economic collapse.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for positive engagement and the release of economic resources and financial assets for the well-being of the Afghan people.

