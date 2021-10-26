Politics
PM Modi launches a mission to strengthen the health structure
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat health infrastructure mission which aims to strengthen the essential health care network across the country over the next four to five years. The Prime Minister also launched various development projects worth around 5200 crore for Varanasi.
In post-independent India, the health infrastructure did not receive the required attention for a very long time and citizens had to run from pillar to pillar to get proper treatment resulting in worsening illness and financial hardship. This has led to a lingering concern about medical treatment in the hearts of the middle class and the poor. Those whose governments have been in the country for a long time, instead of the overall development of the country’s health system, have deprived it of facilities, ”Modi said, adding that the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat health infrastructure mission aims to remedy this deficiency. The goal is to strengthen the essential health care network from village to block to district at regional and national level over the next 4-5 years, ”Modi said.
The prime minister said that there are three major aspects of Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission to fill the various gaps in the country’s health sector. The first is related to the creation of elaborate facilities for diagnosis and treatment. Within this framework, health and wellness centers are opened in villages and towns, where there will be facilities for the early detection of diseases. Facilities such as free medical consultations, free tests, free medicine will be available at these centers. For critical illnesses, 35,000 new intensive care-related beds are being added in 600 districts and referral centers will be provided in 125 districts, Modi said.
The second part of the system is linked to the network of tests for the diagnosis of diseases. As part of this mission, the necessary infrastructures will be developed for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases. 730 districts nationwide will get integrated public health laboratories and 3,000 blocks will receive block public health units. Apart from that, five regional national disease control centers, 20 metropolitan units and 15 BSL laboratories will further strengthen this network, the prime minister said.
The third aspect is the expansion of existing research institutions that study pandemics. The 80 existing viral diagnostic and research laboratories will be strengthened, 15 iosafety level laboratories will be operationalized, four new national virology institutes and a national institute for one health are being created.
The World Health Organization’s regional research platform for South Asia will also strengthen this network. This means that, thanks to Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission, a complete ecosystem of services, from treatment to critical research, will be created in all corners of the country, ”the Prime Minister said.
In a separate event on Monday, Modi inaugurated nine medical schools in Uttar Pradesh. These nine medical schools are located in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-launches-pradhan-mantri-ayushman-bharat-health-infrastructure-mission-11635157832661.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]