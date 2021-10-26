PM Modi launches a mission to strengthen the health structure

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat health infrastructure mission which aims to strengthen the essential health care network across the country over the next four to five years. The Prime Minister also launched various development projects worth around 5200 crore for Varanasi.

In post-independent India, the health infrastructure did not receive the required attention for a very long time and citizens had to run from pillar to pillar to get proper treatment resulting in worsening illness and financial hardship. This has led to a lingering concern about medical treatment in the hearts of the middle class and the poor. Those whose governments have been in the country for a long time, instead of the overall development of the country’s health system, have deprived it of facilities, ”Modi said, adding that the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat health infrastructure mission aims to remedy this deficiency. The goal is to strengthen the essential health care network from village to block to district at regional and national level over the next 4-5 years, ”Modi said.

The prime minister said that there are three major aspects of Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission to fill the various gaps in the country’s health sector. The first is related to the creation of elaborate facilities for diagnosis and treatment. Within this framework, health and wellness centers are opened in villages and towns, where there will be facilities for the early detection of diseases. Facilities such as free medical consultations, free tests, free medicine will be available at these centers. For critical illnesses, 35,000 new intensive care-related beds are being added in 600 districts and referral centers will be provided in 125 districts, Modi said.

The second part of the system is linked to the network of tests for the diagnosis of diseases. As part of this mission, the necessary infrastructures will be developed for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases. 730 districts nationwide will get integrated public health laboratories and 3,000 blocks will receive block public health units. Apart from that, five regional national disease control centers, 20 metropolitan units and 15 BSL laboratories will further strengthen this network, the prime minister said.

The third aspect is the expansion of existing research institutions that study pandemics. The 80 existing viral diagnostic and research laboratories will be strengthened, 15 iosafety level laboratories will be operationalized, four new national virology institutes and a national institute for one health are being created.

The World Health Organization’s regional research platform for South Asia will also strengthen this network. This means that, thanks to Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat’s health infrastructure mission, a complete ecosystem of services, from treatment to critical research, will be created in all corners of the country, ”the Prime Minister said.

In a separate event on Monday, Modi inaugurated nine medical schools in Uttar Pradesh. These nine medical schools are located in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

