Prime Minister Imran and Saudi Crown Prince pledge to strengthen fraternal relations





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the Green Initiative for the Middle East (MGI) summit in Riyadh and discussed bilateral relations, including the Afghan crisis.

A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said the prime minister paid tribute to the leadership of the guardian of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, in the progress and development of the kingdom.

He also congratulated the Crown Prince on the “Saudi Vision 2030”, aimed at transforming the socio-economic development of the kingdom in the 21st century.

While discussing bilateral relations, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to its strategic ties with the kingdom.

He also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support for Pakistan at every crucial moment.

“The two leaders agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas,” the statement read.

Also read: PM praises Saudi Arabia’s ‘idealistic’ climate initiatives

The Prime Minister warmly congratulated the Crown Prince for successfully hosting the MGI Climate Change Summit. He added that the debate clearly demonstrated the Saudi leadership’s commitment to take concrete steps to effectively address the challenge of climate change.

He noted that the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative closely aligned with Pakistan’s climate change initiatives – “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “Ten Billion Trees Tsunami”. He reiterated Pakistan’s support for the implementation of these green initiatives.

Regarding the latest developments in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran stressed the importance of an active and constructive engagement of the international community to help alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people. He expressed concern at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and expressed hope that the international community would take urgent action to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan.

The two leaders, the statement said, agreed to closely coordinate their efforts to address these challenges.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are linked by a brotherly relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation and a tradition of mutual support, the statement said.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Saudi Arabia this year. He had already visited the kingdom in May 2021.

