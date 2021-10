News from China: President Xi Jinping Says China Opposes Power Politics | World | New

The Chinese president spoke at the 50th anniversary of China’s return to the United Nations. According to the official Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping said China will always be the “builder of world peace” and a “protector of international order”.

Xi Jinping said, “China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, unilateralism and protectionism. The Chinese leader called for greater global cooperation on terrorism and climate change, although he confirmed he would not attend the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. In 1971, the UN voted to recognize the People’s Republic of China as the sole representative of China, expelling Taiwan. However, Taiwan’s foreign ministry urged the UN to allow its “meaningful participation,” adding that the island had never been part of the People’s Republic.

They further commented, stating that the government did not have the right to represent the people of the island. The ministry called on the United Nations not to exclude Taiwan, they said, “not to repeatedly succumb to political pressure from the Chinese government.” However, in recent months, China’s relations with Taiwan have deteriorated. The dispute between Beijing and Taiwan stems from claims that the country is part of China’s sovereign territory – a claim the democratically ruled island vehemently denies. READ MORE: Alert for joint Russian-Chinese patrols in the Pacific Ocean

Taiwan is mainly accepted as an independent state due to its own constitution and democratically elected rulers. However, its current political status is still unclear. Taiwan opposes Chinese reunification and Beijing domination. President Xi Jinping expressed his intention to annex the island by suggesting that there was “no room for any form of Taiwan independence”, and did not rule out the use of force to achieve its goals. Dr Nick Bisley, from La Trobe University in Australia, said: “Xi Jinping has made a very public and very clear signal that Taiwan is not a problem that will be passed on to the next generation. DO NOT MISS

During the summer months, Chinese fighter jets and combat ships conducted almost daily joint assault exercises near Taiwan, which they said was vital to protect its authority.

During the summer months, Chinese fighter jets and combat ships conducted almost daily joint assault exercises near Taiwan, which they said was vital to protect its authority.

