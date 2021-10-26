Keeping in mind the equations of the UP assembly poll, PM Modi inaugurates nine medical schools





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine state medical schools in preparation for next year’s parliamentary elections.

The medical schools were named with local caste equations in mind. The colleges are named after a Brahmin leader, a Lodh woman icon, a Kurmi leader, Thakur freedom fighters, religious leaders, and a female goddess. The areas where the colleges were inaugurated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. The Siddharth Nagar Medical Institution which Modi himself inaugurated was named in honor of Brahmin leader Madhav Prasad Tripathi, who was the first president of BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Modi explained how Tripathi worked for the development of Purvanchal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Mehndi Ganj, Varanasi on Monday, October 25, 2021. (Photo PTI) (PTI10_25_2021_000112B) In recent months, the opposition has consistently accused the government of bias against the Brahmins, with parties such as the Bahujan Samaj party and the Samajwadi party launching awareness-raising initiatives to gain community support. Pratapgarh Medical School is named after Kurmi chief and founder of Apna Dal, Sone Lal Patel, father of Apna Dal chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel. Apna Dal is the partner of the BJP alliance both in the Center and in the State, and exerts an influence on the votes of the Kurmi community around Varanasi and Pratapgarh in

up east. The prime minister pointed out that the Deoria medical school was named after Baba Deorah, a famous Yogi, while the Mirzapur medical school was named after the local goddess Ma Vindhavasini. The Temple of the Deities at Mirzapur is a famous religious pilgrimage site in eastern UP. The Etah Medical College was named after the freedom fighter Avantibai Lodhi. Etah is located in an area dominated by Lodhi. The BJP recently lost its most prominent leader Lodh in the region, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh. At present, Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer is the Member of Parliament for Lok Sabha from Etah. Fatehpur Medical College is named after freedom fighters and community icons Thakur Jodha Singh and Dariyaon Singh, while Jaunpur is named after politician and social worker Umanath Singh. Ghazipur Medical School is named after Maharishi Vishwamitra, one of the most revered saints in Hindu mythology.

