Pakistan’s victory at T20 World Cup, Imran Khan bitterly attacks “uncivilized” India





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need to improve relations with India, but insolently said that after his country’s victory over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, it was not “not the right time” for such a conversation, according to one outlet. report. (More news on cricket)

Addressing the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, Khan said India and Pakistan only have one problem – the Kashmir problem – and urged that it be addressed as “civilized” neighbors, Dawn reported online.

“We have a great relationship with China, but if somehow we improve our relationship with India – I know after the Pakistani squad beating last night in the cricket match , now is not the right time to talk about improving relations with India, ”he said. .

His remarks came a day after Pakistan first beat India in a World Cup match in Dubai. Khan said the two countries only had one problem – Kashmir, and urged to solve it as “civilized” neighbors.

Congratulations to the Pakistan team and in particular to Babar Azam who led the way, as well as the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

“This is about the human rights and the rights of the people of Kashmir to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council 72 years ago. If this right is granted to them, we have no further problems. The two countries can live as civilized neighbors […] just imagine the potential, ”he told Saudi businessmen.

READ ALSO: Hate and joy after Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cup

He said India would have access to Central Asia through Pakistan and the latter would in turn have access to two huge markets.

“This is what I want to convey to the Saudi business community, that the circumstances never stay the same. They are always changing, ”said Khan, who is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Ties between India and Pakistan collapsed after a terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country. Subsequent attacks, including one against an Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated relations.

The relationship deteriorated further after Indian warplanes shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in the heart of Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 jaws of the CRPF were killed.

Relations deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the state split into two Union Territories in August 2019. India told Pakistan that it wanted normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

Recently, Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, when asked about the possibility of improving India’s relations with Pakistan, said unless the fundamental issue of terrorism emanating from the neighboring country is addressed: “ I think we won’t see much progress in the relationship. “

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic location, Prime Minister Khan said Saudi businessmen could benefit from what the country has to offer. He mentioned the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and the Central Business District Project near Lahore and called on investors to invest in these projects.

He also mentioned another project along the Indus River with 300,000 acres of fertile land. He said water was available, but a channel was needed to water the land. “All we need is energy to lift this water into a canal and this whole area becomes cultivable.”

He said the project had immense opportunities for both countries. Earlier, Khan said the Pakistan-Saudi relationship transcends all others and if Riyadh faces a security threat, Pakistan will stand alongside the Gulf Kingdom to protect its security.

The event brought together a large number of Saudi investors and businessmen, key Pakistani business leaders, Pakistani diaspora investors and Pakistani private sector stakeholders based in the Kingdom, according to the statement. .

