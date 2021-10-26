Britain’s Johnson urges Putin to advance Russia’s net zero target to 2050





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the Global Investment Summit at the Science Museum, in London, Great Britain on October 19, 2021. Leon Neal / Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Oct. 25 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to advance Russia’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 10 years, Johnson’s office said on Monday after a telephone conversation between the two leaders. The talks came after Russia dealt a blow to hopes for a landmark international climate change deal when the Kremlin said last week that Putin would not be traveling to Scotland for talks starting in late October. Read more “He (Johnson) welcomed the steps Russia has taken in recent days to commit (to) net zero by 2060,” the statement said. “The Prime Minister expressed his hope that Russia will raise this target to reach net zero by 2050, as well as further progress in ending deforestation and an ambitious nationally determined contribution.” Britain, which is hosting the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, or COP26, in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, is seeking the support of the great powers for a more radical plan to fight global warming. The Kremlin said Putin had promised that the Russian delegation in Glasgow “will contribute to the success of the work of such an important international forum”. Putin and Johnson also agreed that cooperation between Moscow and London should be established in a number of areas, the Kremlin statement said, without further details. Reporting by William James in London and Andrey Ostroukh in Moscow, written by Estelle Shirbon; edited by Michael Holden Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

