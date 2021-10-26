Pakistanis believe that Imran Khan’s government surrendered to TLP. Even cricket can’t save the country





File image of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photographer: Cate Dingley | Bloomberg

New Delhi: As Pakistanis continue to beat India in the opening match of the T20 World Cup, the government led by Imran Khan on Sunday released hundreds of activists from a banned far-right political party, which has a habit of holding police officers hostage.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday announced that the government had released 350 workers from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), founded by late cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi and currently headed by his son, Saad Rizvi. According to the minister, this was done “in accordance with the decision of the TLP”.

Meanwhile, protests demanding the release of the group’s leader who has been in custody since April after leading an unrest calling for the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron in last October which were interpreted by many as Islamophobic rage against. At least two police officers died trying to deal with the ongoing unrest, and in line with previous TLP protests, some officers were held hostage until later rescued.

The government’s latest move drew a ton of criticism inside the country, with many news outlets, political analysts and social media users calling it a “surrender” to TLP, an organization that has denounced blasphemy and the ‘used as the main speech. point.

Former diplomat Zafar Hilaly has suggested that the government is now likely to “bow to the US demand for overflights to bomb Afghanistan at will (sic)”.

Dawn magazine journalist, filmmaker and editor Hasan Zaidi noted, Bizarre, that the government is negotiating and accepting demands from organizations sponsored and led by India. Or was it all the usual government ministers bullshit? (sic).

Zaidis’ remark is a reminder of how skeptical some analysts were about the government’s decision to ban the TLP under the anti-terrorism law in April. At the time, there were suggestions that the ban had been imposed for the sake of optics, especially for a country keen to get off the gray list of financial action groups. Husain Haqqani, former Pakistani ambassador and director for South and Central Asia at the Hudson Institute, went so far as to say the ban would be an additional topic of discussion for Pakistani diplomats.

Even cricket can’t save us

Pakistani author and columnist Mehr Husain agreed with Zaidi, saying it was a sign of reality while other social media users lamented that “even cricket can’t save them.”

even the cricket can’t save us from this

– Nawab Hassan Hussein Qureshi (@HtotheQ) October 25, 2021

Others have compared the release of TLP workers to the plight of parliamentarian Ali Wazir, arrested in December 2020 along with senior leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) for allegedly inciting the public to speak out against the state.

TLP’s demands were accepted two days after killing police officers in Lahore. However, MP Ali Wazir remains in jail for giving a speech. The state continues to mock the law and justice, said Amar Ali Jan, a member of the Haqooq-e-Khalq movement, which advocates for human rights in Pakistan.

Beyond TLP Requirements

Meanwhile, the TLP has won the support of the hard-line and former opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, currently chairman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, a Deobandi Sunni political party in Pakistan.

In a confusing tweet, Rehman lamented the blood spilled during protests on Lahore’s roads and seeing people carrying coffins from GT Road to Islamabad, while calling for support for the TLP.

GT TLP GT 2/2

– Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman (@MoulanaOfficial) October 24, 2021

In addition to trending the hashtag #PTIterrorist_StopKillingTLP online, TLP supporters and online fan accounts appear to be enjoying media attention. A TLP supporter account with over a thousand followers recently shared a clip from German broadcaster DW discussing the ongoing TLP-led protests with the caption: Now the world is interested in what TLP is and its sound. leader.

Now the world is interested to know what TLP is and its leader # PtiTerrorist_StopKillingTLP #___ pic.twitter.com/Y4cIRUsp7o

– (@KHRF_OFFICIAL) October 25, 2021

In the full segment, Shamil Shams of DW Asia admits that the civilian government in Pakistan does not have much power over such groups, which means Islamist groups like the TLP. However, he goes on to explain that the issue goes beyond the TLP’s demand to release its leader Saad Rizvi or to expel the French ambassador.

“Some experts and groups say there is a rift between civilian government and the military. The military wants to create more pressure on Imran Khan’s government through these groups because historically we have seen that the military has used these groups against civilian governments as it did against the former. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Shams said.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

