Donald Trump Jr. sells t-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin after rust incident





Donald Trump Jr. has been criticized online for attempting to flog t-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin after the tragic incident on the set of Rust that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

When the actor fired a gun on the set of the western on Friday, cinematographer Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza was injured.

Baldwin has since issued a statement in which he said his “heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna”.

However, Trump Jr. – who has faced the 30 Rock star in the past – quickly made fun of Baldwin, flogging T-shirts on his website for $ 27.99 ($ ​​20.32).

On the t-shirts there is a slogan that reads: “Guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”

Credit: Donald Trump Jr.

Not exactly in the best taste, but – again – his father is former President Donald Trump, so what can you really expect?

It’s not his only attack on the actor, just the one he’s trying to monetize.

In recent days, he’s taken to social media to share a number of memes and posts about the incident, including one that showed Homer Simpson with a gun and said, “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the armed.”

Of course – and rightly so – people are pretty crazy about this.

One person commented: “Donald Trump Jr sells t-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin spinning the lot and planting that live in the gun.”

Another said: “Donald Trump Jr is a lower class, low talent, low IQ individual whose only claim to fame is his less intelligent insurgent father. How about a t-shirt that says that? “

A third wrote: “What kind of reprehensible degenerate sc * umbag mocks actor Alec Baldwin and takes advantage of the tragic accidental death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ?! Donald Trump Jr, of course!”

Of course, Baldwin is clearly devastated after the incident, and expressed it in a statement which read: “There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident which claimed the lives of Halyna Hutchins, wife, mother and deeply admired colleague.

“I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Obviously, filming has also been stopped and will not resume “until the investigations are completed”, if at all.

Baldwin is also said to have canceled other projects following the incident.

Credit: Alamy

A since-issued affidavit included testimony from Souza, who said they attempted to film Baldwin “drawing” the gun before pointing it at the camera and unloading it.

He also said Baldwin had been assured in advance that the gun was safe.

Cameraman Russell Reid also added that Baldwin had been “very careful” with the gun and tried to ensure safe use of the gun on set.

No charges have yet been laid as a result of the incident.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ladbible.com/news/news-donald-trump-jr-is-selling-t-shirts-mocking-alec-baldwin-20211025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos