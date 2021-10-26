Prime Minister Imran Khan after Pakistan’s outright victory at T20 World Cup





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of the need to improve their relations with India.

Pakistan, for the first time in a World Cup match, on Sunday beat India by 10 wickets.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. Credits: Twitter Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

Pakistani bowlers under Shaheen Afridi limited India to a moderate 151/7 in the opening innings.

Shaheen dismissed Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma within 10 balls and later in the match Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s big wicket finished his spell for 3/31.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi. Credits: Twitter

Pakistani forerunners Mohammad Rizwan (79 *) and skipper Babar Azam (68 *) led Pakistan to a clear victory as they chased the target with 13 balls to play.

Not the right time to talk about improving relations with India: Imran Khan

Due to the political tensions between the two nations, the meeting between the two sides is limited to the events of the ICC or the Asian Cup. The last time these two played a bilateral series was in 2013.

Khan, who is the Pakistani captain who won the 1992 World Cup, spoke of improving relations with India after Pakistan’s historic victory.

“We have a great relationship with China, but if we somehow improve our relationship with India – I know after the Pakistani squad beating last night in the cricket match , now is not the right time to talk about improving relations with India, ”Khan said. while addressing the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

Imran Khan (Image credits: Twitter)

Khan, who is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, cited tensions in Kashmir as the main reason for their end.

“This is about the human rights and the rights of the people of Kashmir to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council 72 years ago. If this right is granted to them, we have no further problems. The two countries can live as civilized neighbors […] just imagine the potential, ”Khan told Saudi businessmen.

Pakistan and India have their next game against New Zealand. Pakistan face the Kiwis on Tuesday, while Virat Kohli and his men face the Black Caps on October 31.

To read also: Haanji? Walk on Chahiye Tha? Shoaib Akhtar sneaks excavation in Harbhajan Singh as Pakistan annihilates India

