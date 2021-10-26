India Insight: The fight against the climate goes far beyond coal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, September 25, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz / Pool – RC2XWP91R3MW

MUMBAI, October 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) – India is part of the global climate solution, not just a nasty problem to be solved. This is the big message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may prefer to stress when he attends the United Nations climate change conference, also known as COP26, which kicks off in Glasgow at the end of the month.

The rich world is pressuring the third-largest polluter to set a deadline to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero, a target the United States has set no later than 2050 and China for a decade later. Rather, the Modis administration could focus on meeting the shorter-term targets that countries committed to in the 2015 Paris Agreement to improve their initial targets for 2030. For India, this means reducing further. the emissions intensity of its economy of $ 3 trillion.

As a developing country dependent on coal to meet about half of its primary energy demand, India finds itself in a difficult situation. Its emissions intensity is higher than most major countries and the increase in carbon it will release into the atmosphere until 2040 is expected to exceed all reductions planned in Europe over the same period. Net zero is forcing India to commit to reducing not only existing pollutants, but also those from power plants, industry, vehicles and air conditioners that its economy and people need but do not yet have.

In an ideal world, New Delhi wants rich countries to reduce their average per capita emissions faster so that poorer countries can continue to raise their standard of living without warming the planet. To match China’s level, India would need to more than triple its per capita emissions and about quintuple them to be on par with the United States.

To solve the worst part of India’s existing problem, the country would need external financial support. An estimate from the Climate Policy Initiative estimates that it will cost $ 41 billion to decommission just 14% of the installed capacity of its oldest and dirtiest coal-fired power plants and replace them with renewable energy capacity. This is almost a tenth of India’s annual budget for the year through March 2022 and almost as much as what India spends on defense.

The high costs help to explain India’s mistrust of net zero targets. One of the concerns is that this will become a doomed process: if every country sets such a target, there is a risk that developed countries will have less incentive to help finance the withdrawal of coal-fired power plants in countries. developing countries, whether using carbon credits or clean development. funding mechanism.

Tackling coal would also require Modi to spend a lot of political and financial capital beyond simply shutting down plants. Coal India (COAL.NS), the country’s largest miner, directly employs around 260,000 people, and millions more depend on the sector. Coal generates valuable income for poor states like Jharkhand. Transportation costs, including for coal, subsidize passenger services on the squeaky Indian Railways, whose 1.3 million employees make it one of the country’s largest employers. Replacing these various sources of income will be a gargantuan task.

Elsewhere, India can boast of being a responsible climate citizen. He is championing the lunar idea of ​​a global solar array and there is a lot of private capital scrambling to ensure that its own growing energy needs are met in an environmentally friendly manner.

Indeed, as the demand for coal continues to grow, it is shrinking in the bigger picture. The country is already meeting most of its demand for additional electricity with renewable energies. Taking into account Modis’ target of having 40% non-fossil energy of electricity by 2040, emerging industries and transport will be the main reason for the increase in the country’s emissions over the period.

Big investments by tycoons, including Gautam Adani and SoftBanks (9984.T) Masayoshi Son, have helped make Indian solar power one of the cheapest in the world: prices at some auctions have fallen below 2 rupees ($ 0.0266) per kilowatt hour. But large-scale, long-term storage solutions are a prerequisite for achieving cleaner energy reliably, consistently and economically in the nation’s grid. Achieving this will make it more attractive for industry to abandon their dirty captive power plants, join a greener grid and create a market for Modis has targeted 450 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. This goal is already 16% higher than the total Indian installed capacity from all sources, which includes around 150 gigawatts of renewable and hydroelectric power.

To solve such problems, Indian companies do not wait for battery kings like Teslas (TSLA.O) Elon Musk and others to come up with solutions. A catchy winning bid arrived earlier this month from Hyderabad-based Greenko, one of Asia’s leading green bond issuers. He offered to provide 24-hour power on a one-gigawatt project at a cheaper price than coal and gas equivalents, even after factoring in the costs necessary for the sovereign fund-backed company to deploy a hydroelectric power station inspired by the 19th century. pumped storage solution.

Like Chinese President Xi Jinping, Modi is setting up an ambitious green agenda because it is also a path to self-sufficiency. India’s bill for importing oil, gas and coal is expected to triple to $ 326 billion by 2040 and price volatility threatens its energy security. Developing low-carbon solutions also supports the Prime Minister’s long-standing goal of turning India into a manufacturing hub to reduce reliance on Chinese imports and create domestic jobs. For example, New Delhi offers sales-based incentives for companies to build batteries to power its burgeoning electric vehicle revolution.

There are also strong push factors. The prospect of the European Union imposing border taxes on carbon-intensive imports is forcing India’s exporters of emission-intensive raw materials from Tata Steel (TATS.NS) to Vedanta (VDAN.NS) to Hindalco (HALC.NS) to think about how to urgently clean up their act. And, on a human level, Indians are already feeling the sharp end of climate change during extreme weather events that are particularly damaging to agriculture, a sector on which half of the workforce depends.

India’s richest men, including Mukesh Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) $ 230 billion, are aiming even higher. They see an opportunity to use the country’s cheap solar power to produce green hydrogen at low cost. This would help replace imports and ultimately provide a resource that could be sold abroad, turning India from a net importer of energy into an exporter.

These technologies are still evolving and tycoons may be flying near the sun. But India’s cheap labor force could give it an edge over rivals: Australian Andrew Twiggy Forrest is considering a similar strategy for his $ 33 billion mining company Fortescue Metals (FMG.AX). Customers for green hydrogen could include Singapore, South Korea, Japan; smaller countries that do not have the space or adequate weather conditions to produce their own clean fuel to decarbonize.

Coal will remain the elephant in the room, but Modi has a few key fundamentals on her side to help smooth a global climate transition.

NEWS CONTEXT

– India is seeking consensus on unresolved issues around long-term climate finance, among others, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, which will kick off in Glasgow later this month Here, the country’s Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on October 14. 22. A day earlier, Yadav told Reuters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend the summit.

– Meanwhile, the country is also demanding payment for losses caused by climate disasters, Rameshwar Prasad Gupta, the Environment Ministry’s top official, said on October 22 in comments reported by Bloomberg.

