Hopes of COP26 cloud over probable absence of Chinese leader

SHANGHAI – The leaders of many of the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters are meeting in Glasgow from Sunday, with the aim of discussing plans and funds to shift the planet to clean energy. But the man who runs the bulk of them probably won’t be there.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expected absence from talks could indicate that the world’s largest CO2 producer has already decided it has no more concessions to offer at the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Scotland after three major commitments since last year, climate watchers said.

Instead, China will likely be represented by Vice Environment Minister Zhao Yingmin as well as veteran Xie Zhenhua, who was reappointed as the country’s chief climate envoy earlier this year after a three-year break.

“One thing is clear,” said Li Shuo, senior climate adviser at Greenpeace in Beijing. “COP26 needs high level support from China as well as other issuers.

The head of the world’s third largest source of global warming emissions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has pledged to attend the COP26 summit, which will take place from October 31 to November 12. Like other leaders, he will come under pressure from summit organizers to pledge to cut emissions more quickly and set a target date for achieving carbon neutrality – a goal Xi set for 2060 in a surprise move the last year.

But China won’t want to be seen giving in to international pressure for more ambitious goals, environmental consultant says, especially as it is grappling with a crippling energy supply shortage https: //www.reuters .com / world / china / what-is -behind-chinas-power-crunch-2021-09-29 at home. Beijing is “already at the maximum,” said the consultant, speaking on condition of anonymity, citing the sensitivity of the case.

Although there has been no official announcement, analysts and diplomatic sources said few expected Xi to attend COP26 in person. He has already missed several high-profile global summits since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in late 2019 and did not physically attend the World Biodiversity Conference in Kunming, China earlier this month.

They also said it was unlikely that Xi would lend his physical presence – a virtual video appearance remains a possibility – to a meeting that was unlikely to have a meaningful breakthrough, especially after China pushed back US attempts to deal with the problem. climate as an “autonomous” issue that could be separated from the broader diplomatic disputes between the two parties.

Rather than making more concessions, the top priority for China and India is to strike a solid financing deal that will allow richer countries to meet their commitment in the Paris Agreement to provide $ 100 billion a year. year to help finance climate change adaptation and transfer clean technologies to the developing world. Xi attended the Paris summit in person in 2015.

DOMESTIC CONCERNS

Although Xi has not traveled outside of China since before the pandemic, he has made three major climate announcements on the international stage.

His unexpected net zero pledge came in a video address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2020. The announcement encouraged businesses, industry sectors and even other countries to respond with their own plans. net zero share.

Xi also said in a message to the U.S. Leaders’ Climate Summit in April that China will start cutting coal consumption by 2026. And he took advantage of this year’s UNGA to announce the immediate end of the financing of coal abroad, a major bone of contention.

Like India, China has been under pressure to add more ambition to its updated “Nationally Determined Contributions” (NDCs) on climate change, which are due to be announced before the start of the Glasgow talks.

However, the reviews should focus on implementing the targets that have already been announced, rather than making them more ambitious.

China has repeatedly stressed that its climate policies are designed to serve its own national priorities and will not be pursued at the expense of national security and public welfare.

Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, a Beijing-based nongovernmental group that monitors business pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, said China already had enough climate challenges to tackle. and had little leeway to go further to Glasgow.

“With all the headwinds and all the commitments that have been made, it is important to take stock and consolidate,” he said.

“It is not enough to put these (commitments) on paper,” he added. “We must translate them into concrete actions.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)