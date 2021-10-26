PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical schools in UP, says Purvanchal will become medical hub





Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical schools inaugurated on Monday are located in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

Siddharthnagar:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday blasted Uttar Pradesh’s previous government for ignoring the basic medical needs of residents of the Purvanchal region while “filling the coffers” of their families, and claimed the region would now become a medical center under the reign of the BJP. . Inaugurating virtually nine medical schools in Uttar Pradesh, the prime minister said the priority of the BJP was to provide basic facilities to the poor. In an apparent search by the government of the Samajwadi party that ruled the state before the BJP came to power in 2017, Modi said: “Their cycle of corruption lasted 24 hours. They had the priority of winning for themselves and to fill their families’ coffers while for us, the priority is to extend basic facilities to the poor. Previously there had been corruption in drugs, ambulances, appointments, transfers and assignments and in all this game some “parivarwadis” (dynasts) of Uttar Pradesh flourished, a t -he declares. “The cycle of corruption lasted 24 hours but the common families of Purvanchal and Uttar Pradesh were crushed,” he said. Modi said seven years ago that the Delhi government and the government of Uttar Pradesh four years ago had failed to pay attention to the poor and announced small dispensaries that could never see the light of day. Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical schools inaugurated on Monday are located in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur. While eight faculties of medicine were sanctioned as part of a program funded by the central administration for the creation of new faculties of medicine attached to district or referral hospitals, that of Jaunpur was made functional by the government. state through its own resources. The new medical schools are named after well-known figures in the region and, in some cases, prominent politicians. Siddarthnagar Medical School was named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, a Jansangh ruler who served as the state’s first BJP president after his formation in 1980. In Deoria, the Faculty of Medicine was named after Maharshi Devraha Baba (a famous saint), the Faculty of Medicine in Ghazipur after Maharshi Vishwamitra, the Faculty of Medicine in Mirzapur after Maa Vindhyavasini, a manifestation of the goddess Durga, the Pratapgarh Faculty of Medicine after Dr Sonelal Patel (founder of BJP) ally Apna Dal), Etah Faculty of Medicine after Virangna Avanti Bai Lodhi and Fatehpur Faculty after Jodha Singh Ataiya Thakur Dariyav Singh. Under the central scheme, preference is given to backward and ambitious neighborhoods. The program aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographic imbalance in the distribution of medical schools and make efficient use of the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. In three phases of the program, 157 new medical schools have been approved across the country, of which 63 medical schools are already operational. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya were among those present at the inauguration

