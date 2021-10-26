Biden’s refusal to claim executive privilege sparks new storm with Trump





There have been occasions in the history of the United States where former presidents have laughed at their successors and tried to undermine them. Many presidents have expressed their private frustration with the antics of their predecessors. But nothing in the modern era matches the confrontation between the 45th and 46th presidents.

Trump is primarily responsible for this. He has convinced tens of millions of his constituents that Biden is an illegitimate president through voter fraud lies. The twice-indicted former president’s attempt to cripple the Jan.6 committee is also consistent with his repeated efforts to avoid the consequences of his undemocratic behavior. Ironically, efforts to hold the former president to account can give him the kind of oxygen he needs. for its policy of insurrection. Trump had previously filed a complaint to try to prevent a first batch of documents from reaching the committee after Biden refused to intervene. He is almost certain to add the final elements to his trial as he seeks to disrupt efforts to investigate the origins of the mob riot he instigated on January 6 and to slow down time in l hope the Republicans win the House next fall and close the inquiry.

The clash with Biden will only fuel Trump’s attempts to turn investigative efforts into the tumultuous end of his presidency into fodder for a political comeback. He’s already making the midterms and the 2024 presidential election a platform for his lies that power was stolen from him in a rigged election. Trump and his allies have called Biden’s refusal to cooperate with his political power grab evidence of a political vendetta against the ex-president.

The last thing Biden wants, however, is more confrontations with his former and potentially future rival. Since winning the election last year, Biden has tried to bring together a fractured country – even as Trump’s lies about voter fraud and the disinformation spewed out by his media propagandists have only exacerbated the mood of fury among the followers of “Make America Great Again”. Sometimes the current president has called his predecessor “the old guy” without even wanting to mention his name. And the continuing struggle between Biden and Trump over documents is just one of the unfinished disputes that ensures the poisoned legacy of the Trump presidency will linger in the United States for months and years to come.

No president since Gerald Ford – who ended up pardoning Richard Nixon after the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation – has received such a tortured legacy from an immediate predecessor. And Trump is only stoking the feverish mood of his supporters by challenging Biden’s right to be president almost every day and inciting deeper national divisions based on a lie that he won the election.

But while he wants to send Trump back to the past, Biden has little incentive to obstruct the committee’s work on the basis of a procedural matter such as executive privilege. Accepting Trump’s claims that he is protecting the integrity of the presidential office would force Biden to reject his own argument that he was elected to save American democracy, which has prevailed despite severe test during the Trump years and for. the presidential transition in January. And Trump, who has regularly trashed the decorum and traditions of the presidency, hasn’t seemed too concerned with protecting him in four years in the Oval Office.

But the latest escalation between Trump and Biden is also likely to further poison the political conflagration raging ahead of Trump’s potential political comeback and even a possible 2024 presidential revenge with his successor.

Committee searches for a wide range of White House documents

The National Archives is expected to begin turning over documents to the House committee by November 12 – unless Trump gets a court order to stop the process. According to a letter from White House attorney Dana Remus, “President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interest of the United States and therefore is not warranted.”

“Accordingly, President Biden does not confirm the former President’s assertion of privilege,” Remus wrote. The House select committee specifically requested all White House documents and communications on January 6, such as call logs, schedules, and meetings of senior officials and outside advisers, including Rudy Giuliani.

The documentary showdown isn’t the only dispute in which Trump is trying to assert executive privilege – a doctrine that presidents expect their internal advice and communications from advisers to be confidential. Trump has asked several former high-ranking associates, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, to also say they are unable to comply with committee subpoenas for the same patterns. The most controversial of those cases involves Steve Bannon, who was cited by the House last week for criminal contempt of Congress. The claims of Trump’s former political guru are seen by legal experts as particularly flimsy since he was not a government official at the time of the Capitol uprising. And outside of his conversations with Trump, the committee wants to question him about any contact with the organizers of the Trump rally that preceded the march on Capitol Hill on January 6. According to Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book “Peril,” Bannon was a key figure in a “war room” in Washington, DC, Willard Hotel, which also included Giuliani, and had multiple contacts with then president and attempted to pressure then-vice president Mike Pence to refuse to certify Biden’s election to Congress. The decision whether or not to prosecute Bannon in a other legal proceedings which could delay the work of the committee now belong to the Ministry of Justice.

The extent to which ex-presidents can assert executive privilege has not been definitively tested in the courts, which is one of the reasons Trump’s claims could lead to litigation. protracted and at a potentially historic time. Presidents have at times been open to claims of executive privilege from their predecessors in the apparent hope that they can expect similar courtesy when they step down.

The general practice has been for past presidents to consult with the current White House legal team and for the sitting president to make a final decision on the privilege claim. The privilege is considered to belong to the incumbent president – and not to anyone who has held the office; hence Biden’s final word on Trump’s claims.

And few modern presidents have filed such high-profile and controversial privilege claims as Trump, who is trying to prevent the truth about the worst attack on American democracy in generations.

