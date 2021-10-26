How Tehreek-e-Labbaik, a banned Islamist formation, gained ground in Pakistan





The country has witnessed large-scale violent protests, particularly in Lahore, against the government for failing to release its party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party take part in a demonstration in Karachi to demand the release of their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi. AFP

On Monday, the Pakistani government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan released 350 activists from the banned Islamist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

TLP workers staged violent protests across the country, particularly in Lahore, against the government for failing to release their party leader Saad Hussain Rizvi.

Pakistani newspaper Dawn, in an October 25 article, wrote: “In what appears to be yet another total surrender to violent protesters marching to the capital via GT Road, the federal government released more than 350 Tehreek activists on Sunday. -i-Labbaik forbidden. Pakistan (TLP), in addition to announcing that the charges against others would be withdrawn by Wednesday. “

As Islamabad grapples with this latest crisis, let’s take a look at who and what this forbidden attire is for.

Formation of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

TLP is a far-right Islamist political party in Pakistan and was founded by Khadim Hussain Rizvi in ​​August 2016.

According to a report by The Print, the TLP came into being after the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, the police bodyguard of Punjab governor Salman Taseer. Qadri shot Taseer in 2011. This was after Taseer publicly expressed support for Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian arrested for blasphemy and accused of insulting the Prophet.

TLP members are part of the Barelvi school of thought. The hallmark of Barelvis is popular Sufism, a cult of shrines and a deep reverence for the Prophet. They are generally considered to be adherents of a softer and more moderate approach, except when it comes to khatm-e-nabuwwat (the end of the Prophet) and tauheen-e-risalat (the blasphemy of the Prophet).

Academic and author Khurshid Nadeem told TRT World: “Rizvi has armed the Barelvi sect in the name of blasphemy in a way unprecedented in Pakistan.

“They have presented themselves as the only flag bearers on the issue of blasphemy … Violence is a currency that sells today. They have proven that they can also kill and be killed for their cause,” said chronicler Khurshid Nadeem.

The TLP is known for its protests against any changes to Pakistani blasphemy law.

TLP protests

In 2017, the country realized the strength and influence of the TLP when it organized violent protests for weeks against the change of language in the oath taken by parliamentarians.

Muslim parliamentarians in Pakistan are required to declare that they regard members of the Ahmadi sect as non-Muslims and their prophet as an impostor. The Electoral Reform Bill changed the wording of the declaration to I believe from I solemnly swear, which Rizvi and his supporters found unacceptable.

Demonstrators, numbering nearly 2,000, armed with sticks, blocked the main entrance to the Pakistani capital and demanded the resignation of the federal minister of laws.

The protests caused the deaths of six people and more than 200 others were injured and eventually Pakistani Minister of Law and Justice Zahid Hamid had to resign.

In May 2018, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal was shot and wounded during a political rally in his home constituency of Narowal, in an apparent assassination attempt. It was later reported that the assailant was from the TLP, a claim they denied.

In another case, in March 2019, a student identified as Khateeb Hussain stabbed associate professor Khalid Hameed of Sadiq Egerton College in the government of Bahawalpur. Investigations revealed that Hussain was in contact with a senior TLP member before the murder and had sought approval for the same. The motive behind the stabbing was blasphemy.

In April, Pakistan witnessed anti-France protests when TLP supporters took to the streets to protest against France over the cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. The protests, which turned violent, left hundreds injured as well as several police vehicles and buildings set on fire.

It was reported that the protests resulted in the deaths of at least six police officers and more than 800 others were injured.

The current protests in Pakistan are the result of the arrest of Khadim Hussain Rizvis’ son, Saad Hussain Rizvi. At least two police officers were killed in clashes between protesters and riot police in Lahore, authorities said, with unconfirmed reports that several protesters were also killed.

Rizvi has been detained since April, when he led protests calling for the expulsion of the French ambassador to Pakistan following comments by French President Emmanuel Macron last October, interpreted by many as Islamophobic.

TLP political presence

The party in the 2018 general election surprised more than one, becoming the fifth party in terms of votes received nationwide. Overtaking the Pakistani People’s Party in terms of the number of votes received in the Punjab, the TLP became the third party in the province, with four out of five votes for the party coming from the Punjab.

According to an ORF article, the TLP’s electoral performance showed that “shameless extremism and unbridled religious rhetoric pays electoral dividends.”

Many believed that the death of Khadim Hussain Rizvi in ​​November 2020 would lead to the decline of the movement, but the gigantic crowd marching towards the federal capital and its ability to distort the government shows the relevance of the TTP in the Pakistani political landscape.

