Donald Trump Jr., Sentient Pond Scum, sells t-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting





Last week, a horrific tragedy occurred on the set of an Alec Baldwin film in which the actor, allegedly said that a prop gun that was handed over did not contain any live bullets, accidentally fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. In his first public statement following the incident, Baldwin tweeted: There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, a mother and a deeply admired colleague, adding that he is fully cooperating with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna. If there is one normal way to react to such a horrific and inexplicable event, it is this. Know what is not? Sell ​​merchandise poking fun at an episode in which a real person is killed. Anyone who chose to do such a thing would obviously be a huge psychopath, more than likely raised by a huge psychopath, which is why, surprise: Donald Trump Jr. is currently peddling T-shirts that shed light on the tragedy.

Insider reports that the ex-president’s son and namesake, who tried to succeed his father as the biggest asshole on Twitter, has shirts on his website that say: Guns don’t kill people , Alec Baldwin kills people. Obviously we won’t relate to any such bullshit, but if you’re such a terrible person as Don Jr. and want to walk around in public with this joke on your body, you can choose to wear it in black, navy blue. , heather gray or military green, and it’ll set you back $ 27.99.

According to The Independent, Junior shared a photoshopped image of Baldwin wearing the shirt on Instagram, where he also shared a meme that read: Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun, with the caption, It’s just a matter of time. (This line is actually some weird self of gun freaks like Junior, who likes to pretend guns don’t kill people, people kill people after various mass shootings when in fact , guns are the problem.) Seemingly confronted about being an opportunistic jerk, Junior turned to Instagram stories and wrote, Screw All The Morality I See There. If the shoe was on the other foot, Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person to piss on everyone’s grave trying to make a point. Fuck him! Last week, he posted a meme with the caption, This look when an anti-gun nut kills more people with a gun than your vast gun collection has ever done.

Strangely, Junior hasn’t said anything about his father being responsible for the thousands of Americans who lost their lives last year to COVID, and won’t lift a finger to encourage people to take action. to die an easily preventable death now. Maybe guns don’t kill people, pieces of shit named Trump kill people are too long for a shirt?

