At Green Initiative summit, Prime Minister Imran urges world to take climate change more seriously – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed hope the world would take the challenge of climate change more seriously, outlining the steps Pakistan is taking on this front and warning of the consequences if immediate action is not taken. not taken to resolve the problem.

“I hope we all collectively take this challenge much more seriously than we have done so far,” the Prime Minister said at the opening ceremony of the Green Initiative Middle East Summit in Riyadh.

At the start of his speech, he pointed out that only 10 percent of the world’s countries were responsible for emissions causing environmental damage.

“And unfortunately, we (Pakistan) are among the 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change,” he said, sharing with other participants that over the past 10 years the country has faced “152 extreme weather events … which had triggered an economic loss of more than $ 3.8 billion”.

He added that Pakistan’s future climate adaptation costs were estimated to be between $ 6 billion and $ 14 billion.

“So we decided that before the world takes action, we as a country for our own survival must [do] whatever is within our reach, ”he said.

Describing the decisions taken by his government in this regard, the prime minister said the country would shift 60% of all its energy production to clean sources by 2030. In addition, the government planned to transfer 30% of all transport to electric vehicles by 2030 and the country had committed not to launch any new coal projects.

“We have already set aside 2,400 megawatts of coal projects [and] replaced them with 3,700 megawatts of hydropower, ”he said.

He added that his government had also focused on nature-based initiatives, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

“We have already planted 2.5 billion [trees] “of the 10 billion target,” he said.

The prime minister further said the government plans to plant an additional 1 million mangroves by 2023 and that the country’s green parks have been expanded by 50% during the pandemic.

“In the process, we have also created green jobs related to improving our environment,” he said, adding that 85,000 jobs had been created in this field and that their number is expected to reach 200,000. here next year.

Prime Minister Imran said his government is also working to restore wetlands.

He explained to participants that the World Bank had ranked Pakistan as the first country to use development finance for climate-friendly initiatives and gave examples of green bonds, blue bonds, nature bonds and more. ” a mechanism designed by the government for the transition to clean energy. .

The prime minister also pointed out that glaciers are melting at a rapid rate due to climate change and that as a result Pakistan and several other countries are at risk of water scarcity.

Calling climate change “one of the greatest crises” facing the world today, Prime Minister Imran said the problem was visible 20 years ago, but sadly the world has not. realized its implications.

PM Imran meets John Kerry

On the edge of the summit. Prime Minister Imran met with Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and “stressed the need to strengthen the national and global focus against [the] existential threat “of climate change, according to the Prime Minister’s office.

In a series of tweets, the PMO said the Prime Minister underlined during the meeting the priority given to climate change by his government.

The Prime Minister shared his views with the Special Envoy on the challenges Pakistan and other developing countries face due to climate change, while highlighting Pakistan’s experience in launching solutions based on nature to meet environmental challenges, [the] including factory for Pakistan [campaign], he added.

He said the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and the United States on climate change and the environment was discussed during the meeting.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran “expressed satisfaction at the recently convened inaugural meeting of the ‘US-Pakistan Climate and Environment Working Group’, which explored potential areas for bilateral cooperation. Pak-US on climate action, ”according to PMO.

“Special Envoy Kerry agreed that Pakistan and the United States share a long-standing relationship, which should be further strengthened in areas of mutual convergence, including climate and environment,” he said. added. “He (Kerry) acknowledged various initiatives taken by Pakistan to tackle climate change.

The PMO said Kerry underlined the priority given by the US administration to the issue of climate change and briefed Prime Minister Imran on the various steps taken by the Biden administration “to develop a broad global consensus on climate action. ahead of the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP26) later this month “.

“The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan and the United States should continue to share ideas, expertise and technology to maximize mutually beneficial opportunities in the fight against climate change.”

According to the PMO, the PM also encouraged Kerry to “explore further [the] opportunity for enhanced bilateral engagement through the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to support investments in climate mitigation, resilience and adaptation in Pakistan and the developing world “.

“The special envoy recognized the enormous potential for cooperation in these areas and expressed the desire to further explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, including in projects for the production of electricity from renewable sources,” a- He said, adding that the two sides had agreed to work in close coordination to determine next steps in building an effective framework for cooperation in this regard.

The current situation in Afghanistan was also discussed during the meeting, the PMO said.

He said Prime Minister Imran stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the rest of the region.

“The Prime Minister stressed the imperative for the international community to work pragmatically to preserve peace and security, avoid the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and prevent an economic collapse,” PMO said, adding that the Prime Minister has also stressed the need for “a positive engagement and release of economic resources and financial assets for the well-being of the Afghan people”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1653983/at-green-initiative-summit-pm-imran-urges-world-to-take-climate-change-more-seriously The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos