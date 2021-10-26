Xi Jinping deals veiled blow to US as China celebrates 50 years at UN

Chinese President Xi Jinping dealt a veiled blow to US leaders in a speech marking Beijing’s 50th anniversary as a member of the United Nations, comments that come as Washington strives to help Taiwan play a bigger role in international forums.

“China has always pursued an independent foreign policy of peace, supported justice and resolutely opposed hegemonism and power politics,” Xi said, in comments that did not name the states. -United.

The Chinese leader pledged his nation “will stick to the path of peaceful development,” adding that nations should work together to address issues such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

“Only by forming more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral mechanisms and more active regional cooperation can we deal with them effectively,” Xi said.

Xi also spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres via video link, according to the Global Times. Guterres offered his congratulations on the anniversary and the two discussed expanded cooperation on issues such as tackling climate change, the Communist Party newspaper reported.

Tensions between China and the United States have persisted since a trade war erupted under the Trump administration. Beijing has stepped up military pressure on Taiwan this year, and President Joe Biden said last week that the United States was determined to defend the democratic government in Taipei from a Chinese attack, Beijing said.

Xi is expected to use a major ruling party meeting in November to bolster his case for a third term. A key selling point for Xi is that he is standing up to the United States over issues related to efforts to determine the origins of the coronavirus in Taiwan, which China sees as a separatist province that must be brought under Beijing’s control. .

This friction is likely to intensify after senior diplomats from the US State Department and Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry met on video Friday to discuss Taipei’s participation in the UN and others. international forums.

“The discussion focused on supporting Taiwan’s ability to meaningfully participate in the UN and provide valuable expertise to address global challenges, including global public health, environment and climate change, the development assistance, technical standards and economic cooperation, ”the State Department said in a statement. A declaration.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Monday during a regular press briefing in Beijing that “Taiwan’s participation in international activities should be managed in accordance with the one-China principle,” saying reference to Beijing’s position that the two sides belong to one China.

“Taiwan is trying to strengthen its influence in the world, but such attempts are doomed to failure,” he said, adding that the United States should “avoid doing anything that could undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait ”.

“Abusive resolution”

State Department official Rick Waters said last week that China had abused UN Resolution 2758 – which in 1971 recognized Beijing as the legitimate representative to the UN instead of Taipei – to prevent Taiwan from playing an important role in the organization, according to the semi-official Central Taiwan News Agency.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States responded to the comments, saying in a statement that they “ignore the facts” and were “very misleading”.

“This is a serious political provocation towards China and a malicious distortion of international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations,” the statement said, adding that China has filed solemn representation to diplomats. Americans.

Five decades ago, when Mao Zedong ruled China, the UN voted to give Beijing a seat on its General Assembly and expel Taipei, claiming that the former was China’s only “legitimate” representative. The People’s Republic of China, now ruled by Xi, holds a permanent position on the Security Council and plays an important role in UN bodies that deal with issues such as climate change and food security, while also striving to exclude Taiwan.

Biden responded “yes” when asked Thursday at a CNN town hall if he could pledge to protect Taiwan. “I don’t want a cold war with China – I just want to make China understand that we are not going to back down, we are not going to change any of our views,” Biden told the host. Anderson Cooper in Baltimore.

A White House spokesman later said Biden had not announced any change in US policy toward Taiwan. The United States will continue to honor its commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act, support Taiwan’s self-defense and oppose unilateral changes to the status quo, the spokesperson said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin only mildly rebuked Biden’s comments, urging the United States to “speak with caution” about Taiwan and stick to its agreements.

Xi and Biden are preparing to hold their first video summit since the US presidential election. Washington intends to hold the meeting later next month, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.