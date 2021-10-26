Donald Trump just sacked (another) American hero





* Trump “allowed his father to have the longest funeral in the world, designed and orchestrated by him, even though I was never, to say the least, a fan.”

* Trump noted that McCain “was close to the bottom of his class in Annapolis”.

Remember Trump is talking about a man who spent years in a North Vietnamese prison camp where he was tortured multiple times. The evil he suffered in captivity remained with him for the rest of his life. (He would never be able to raise his arm above his head again.) After his release, McCain served in the House, then was elected to the United States Senate in 1986, where he served for more than three decades. He has run for president twice, winning the Republican nomination in 2008.

In short, whatever you think of McCain’s politics, he was a man who spent most of his life serving his country in one way or another. You may or may not like him personally – and politically – but there’s no way to dispute it.

Which brings me back to Trump. Who, while insisting that no one loves the military (and its commanders) more than him, has now publicly disparaged two highly decorated servicemen over the past five days.

The hypocrisy is evident there. But of course Trump won’t recognize it. It’s just that Trump is Trump.

But what does he say about the party that Trump still leads and is allowing this behavior to continue without any meaningful rebuke? Of course, you may find one or two senators who will say or say they would have said it differently. But there will be no widespread condemnation of his defiling not just of two American heroes but of two men who for a very long time were among the Republican Party’s most admired figures.

And why? Well, for some elected officials – especially those cast in the Trump mold in the last election – they agree with the former president. They didn’t like – and don’t like – the policies of Powell and McCain and feel no particular loyalty to the brand of conservatism these men represent. (Whether they honor McCain and Powell’s service despite their political disagreements remains an open question.)

But for most Republicans, they stay silent because, well, they’re afraid to put themselves on the wrong side of Trump – and what that might mean for their political careers.

The practical effect of avoiding calling Trump is that views like the ones he put forward about McCain and Powell over the past week are seen as acceptable by a wide range of Republican voters. Which is remarkable considering that for decades the Republican Party has positioned itself as ardently pro-military and has attacked Democrats when even a whiff of criticism of those who have served emerges.

It’s the Trump Republican Party around 2021. And it’s not very good.

