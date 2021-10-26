Who is afraid of Donald Trump?





For a man whose campaign for governor of Virginia is based on painting his Republican opponent as Donald Trump in khaki, Terry McAuliffe now looks rather Trumpy himself.

This weekend, Mr. McAuliffe appeared with Stacey Abrams in Charlottesville to rally the troops. Although Ms Abrams lost her own race for governor (from Georgia in 2018), she continues to insist that it was stolen from her. On Sunday, Mr. McAuliffe became a real thief:

She would be the governor of Georgia today if the governor of Georgia had not deprived Georgia’s 1.4 million voters of the right to vote before the elections, he said. This is what happened to Stacey Abrams. They won the votes.

This creates a stark contrast. The three most recent polls show the Virginia Democrat at a stalemate with GOP rival Glenn Youngkin so Mr McAuliffe could well win. But in these past few days, he doesn’t appear to be a winner.

Mr. Youngkin, on the other hand, rolls with the punches. After Barack Obama gave a scathing speech on Saturday accusing him of indulging in lies and conspiracy theories, Mr Youngkin trolled the former president with a funny tweet showing himself on a sinking basketball court a pointer to 3: Hey @BarackObama, I hear you’re in town trying to bail out the @TerryMcAuliffes campaign. If you’re up for a game, I’m ready!

So Mr. McAuliffe may have reason to be shaken up. Much of his problems with the constituencies he should win stems from a debate last month in which he said, I don’t think parents should tell schools what they should be teaching.

The remark was great campaign material, and the Youngkin team used it to the full. But this has also been amplified by school associations and officials misbehaving. The National School Boards Association apologized on Friday for a now infamous September 29 letter to Joe Biden suggesting that disruption and threats at school board meetings could be a form of domestic terrorism that needs to be addressed. an investigation under the Patriot Act. As the NSBA’s apology abjectly noted, there was no justification for any of the language included in the letter.

Obviously, it had exploded on them. In Virginia in particular, school moms responded with T-shirts proclaiming parents are not National Terrorists and signs saying Moms v. FBI ?? Some of those mothers, working through Parents Defending Education, discovered an email from an NSBA executive confirming that the group had also been in talks in recent weeks with White House staff about which could be included in their letter.

Worse still for Mr McAuliffe, around the same time, news radio station WTOP reported a separate email from Loudoun County Schools Principal Scott Ziegler, informing school board members that police were investigating a report of ninth grade girls sexually assaulted in a school toilet. The email was sent on May 28, the day the incident was reported. Yet on June 22, Mr. Ziegler said at a school board meeting: We have no record of any assaults in our washrooms. At that same meeting, the alleged victim’s father was arrested in an argument with a woman who he said told him that his daughter’s assault never happened.

In August, the same father, Scott Smith, was tried for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Commonwealth prosecutor Buta Biberaj made the decision herself to prosecute the two crimes. Although she pleaded for jail time, Mr. Smith was given a 10-day suspended prison sentence. In 2019, Mr. McAuliffe supported Ms. Biberaj and helped her raise funds.

What’s happening in places like Northern Virginia is an organic and popular revolution of bear moms standing up to protect our little ones, says Asra Nomani, vice president of Parents Defending Education. It has nothing to do with Donald Trump, who is not on the ticket.

Unfortunately for Mr. McAuliffe, education is not his only concern. Doug Wilder, Virginia’s only African-American governor (1990-94), criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for a video endorsing Mr. McAuliffe that aired in black churches on Sunday. Not only did Mr. Wilder question the legality of such a campaign, but he questioned why African Americans should support Mr. McAuliffe.

What reasons do they have for revealing themselves? he asked in an interview with the Washington Examiner. Not what Mr. McAuliffe wants to hear when he needs black votes.

Finally, there’s the raging dumpster fire that Mr Bidens is plunging approval ratings. On June 8, the day Mr McAuliffe won the Democratic nomination, the average of RealClearPolitics polls showed voters approved of President Bidens’ performance from 53.6% to 44.4%. Today, the numbers have changed. As Mr. McAuliffe admitted to his supporters, the president is unpopular in Virginia today.

In 2020, Mr. Biden won Virginia by 10 points largely because he won the Suburb. But if Terry McAuliffe loses next week, it will be because many of those same suburban moms and dads have been put off by a candidate who responds to their concerns about their children’s schools by shouting Donald Trump!

Glenn Younkin is pressuring Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Photo: AP

