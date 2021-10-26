Politics
Navy ready to push for Predator drone acquisition with Modi government | Latest India News
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet their US counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in Washington in December, with both sides on the verge of finalizing the dates.
With the Indo-American two plus two dialogue slated for December, all eyes are on the Indian Navy to move the Defense Acquisition Board (DAC) for a possible announcement of the $ 3 billion purchase of drones. Washington-armed Predator to boost India’s capabilities beyond the horizon. .
According to officials based in New Delhi and Washington, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with their US counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in December at Washington, with both sides on the verge of finalizing dates. .
While stabilizing the drought facing Taliban-ruled Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific in light of aggressive Chinese postures will be a priority, it is possible that both sides will announce the Predator deal on condition that government processes are completed. It is understood that the Indian Navy is ready to relocate the Acceptance of Need (AON) DAC for the acquisition of 30 General Atomics MQ 9A Predator drones, each of the three services receiving 10 Hell- missile firing drones. Fire. As the Indian Navy already operates two Predator drones leased for maritime domain knowledge beyond the Strait of Malacca to the Gulf of Aden, the procurement process is handled by them for the Indian Air Force and Indian army. Despite initial reservations from the Indian Air Force, all services are on board when Predator is acquired.
The process is underway. It involves the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) after authorization from the DAC. The announcement can be made as long as the process is completed before the two plus two dialogue, otherwise it will be announced later, a senior Indian Navy Southern bloc official said, confirming that the United States had clarified to their satisfaction the project.
By the way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the CEO of General Atomics, which is the leading American manufacturer of armed drones, during his visit to Washington on September 23.
In the context of the United States obtaining authorization to use Pakistani airspace to maintain over-the-horizon capabilities to target terrorists in Afghanistan, India must also strengthen its capabilities. drones, because the local development of armed drones still has some way to go. Pakistan’s refusal to allow the United States to use its airspace for over-the-horizon operations in Afghanistan must be taken with a grain of salt, as should its refusal of the presence of al-Qaeda leader Osama. bin Laden in the past. One of the main reasons the United States did not want India to respond to Islamabad after the terrorist attacks on Parliament and Kaluchak was due to the presence of American special forces in Pakistan after the September 11 attacks. This was passed on by then Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld to India in 2002, a Pakistani observer said.
India’s need for armed Predator drones has increased as China not only acquired the capability but sold the Wing Loong armed drone to Pakistan, which can launch up to 12 air-to-surface missiles. Turkey, a close ally of Islamabad, has also acquired the capability of armed drones with the Bayraktar series of drones used in Libyan and Syrian theaters and by Azerbaijan against Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/navy-ready-to-push-predator-drone-acquisition-with-modi-govt-101635223209305.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]