Xi Jinping meets with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres





On the morning of October 25, 2021, President Xi Jinping met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing via video link. Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Political Bureau Standing Committee member and CPC Central Committee Secretariat member Wang Huning attended the meeting. Xi Jinping pointed out that today marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of New China’s legal seat at the United Nations. The commemorative conference hosted by China aims to review the extraordinary journey jointly covered by China and the United Nations and together forge a better world from a new historical starting point. Xi Jinping pointed out that history has proven time and again no matter how powerful a country is, it cannot dictate hegemony to other countries, let alone dominate the world. Faced with the problems of regional hot spots, we must respect the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, respect the will of the peoples of the countries concerned and seek a political settlement. There is only one system, one order and one set of rules in the world, and all countries should act within that framework, rather than doing their own thing or reinventing the wheel. Large countries must respect each other, coexist peacefully and work for mutual benefit and win-win results, which serve the common interests of the international community. Xi Jinping pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the development and livelihoods of people in all countries, especially developing countries. We must attach equal importance to the joint response to the pandemic and to economic recovery. We must step up anti-pandemic assistance to developing countries and achieve a fair and reasonable distribution of vaccines around the world to make them real global public goods. China stands ready to strengthen coordination with the United Nations to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, address the difficult development situation in developing countries, help implement the 2030 Agenda of United Nations for sustainable development and work for a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive global development. development. All countries should actively implement the Paris Agreement on climate change, uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, faithfully implement their respective emissions reduction responsibilities and help developing countries accelerate their transformation economic. China will honor its words with action as it announced nationally determined measures to respond to climate change. The 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Second United Nations World Conference on Sustainable Transport, jointly held by China and the United Nations, have rallied a new consensus on sustainable development. China will support the protection of biodiversity in developing countries. Xi Jinping stressed that an important experience of 50 years of cooperation between China and the UN is that we must stick to the ideals of the UN, remain committed to multilateralism and seriously contribute to peace and development in the United Nations. world. China stands ready to work with all countries, united under the UN flag, to forge a community of destiny for humanity. Antonio Guterres said that 50 years ago today, the People’s Republic of China reestablished its legal seat at the United Nations. I extend my warm congratulations to this day of justice. China’s development has brought opportunities to the whole world. I thank China for supporting multilateralism, supporting the work of the United Nations and playing a major role and making significant contributions in promoting peace and development in the world. The international community must strengthen solidarity and cooperation, defend multilateralism, improve global governance and bring more equity and justice. Unilateralism is by no means unacceptable. The United Nations highly appreciates the vital role played by China in eradicating poverty, tackling global climate change, protecting biodiversity and making COVID-19 vaccines a global public good. The world must abide by the rules accepted by all countries and settle disputes through dialogue and communication. The Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping is of significant and positive importance in promoting global equality and balancing sustainable development. The United Nations fully supports it and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with China in this regard. Ding Xuexiang, Yang Jiechi, Wang Yi and others attended the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/t1916882.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos