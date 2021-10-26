Donald Trump Jr. makes fun of Alec Baldwin with a sticky t-shirt





Donald Trump Jr.'s website sells other merchandise, apparently to raise money to fight censorship

Deborah Stokes

Oct 25, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. takes advantage of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and at the same time targets Republican critic Alec Baldwin by selling t-shirts with the slogan: Guns don’t kill people. Alec Baldwin kills people.

The t-shirts sell for US $ 27.99 on his website.

Hutchins, 42, was killed last Thursday by a propeller pistol fired by Alec Bladwin on the set in New Mexico of his movie, Rush.

In the final details of the accidental shooting, Baldwin was shooting a gun at his body and pointing it at a camera during rehearsal on the set of Rust when the gun fired and hit the cinematographer in the chest, according to one. affidavit published on Sunday.

The shooting also injured director Joel Souza. Further details in the affidavit indicated that Baldwin received the propeller pistol and was unloaded, Santa Fe authorities said in court documents.

Baldwin has been a vocal critic of former US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Baldwin’s impressions of Trump on Saturday Night Live won him an Emmy.

Donald Trump Jr.’s website focuses on raising money to fight censorship. He sells other merchandise on the site, including t-shirts that say Faith over Fear and Not for sale. I’m free

Trump promoted the Baldwin T-shirt on Instagram Stories by photoshoping the Baldwin T-shirt, according to the Huffington Post.

The reaction on social media was immediate, with some posting photos from Donald Trump Jr.’s big game hunting safari to Africa in 2017.

