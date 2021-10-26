Turkish President Erdogan declines threat to expel 10 emissaries from Western countries, World News





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has withdrawn his order threatening to expel ambassadors from 10 Western countries for their support for an imprisoned activist, thus avoiding a possible diplomatic crisis. Erdogan had ordered the envoys to be declared persona non grata after calling for the release of prominent philanthropist Osman Kavala, 64, who has been detained for four years for funding protests and involvement in a coup attempt. The envoys of Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand and the United States last week called for a just and swift resolution of the Kavalas case and his urgent release. Erdogan criticized the joint statement by Western nations, calling it a direct attack on Turkey’s justice system and sovereignty. Read also | “Indecency”: Erdogan orders the expulsion of 10 ambassadors Turkish justice does not take orders from anyone and is not under the command of anyone. Our intention is absolutely not to create a crisis but to protect our right, our honor, our interests and our sovereign rights, Erdogan said on Monday. We believe that these ambassadors, who have fulfilled their commitment to article 41 of the Vienna Convention, will now be more careful in their statements, he said in a televised address after a meeting. of the Three-Hour Cabinet in Ankara. Read also | Turkey could buy Russian jets if US F-16 deal fails Kavala was acquitted in February last year of charges relating to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the decision was overturned and attached to charges of an attempted coup in 2016. He risks life imprisonment if convicted. The European Court of Human Rights called for his release in 2019, saying his incarceration acted to silence him and was not supported by evidence of an offense. The Council of Europe announces that it will start infringement proceedings against Turkey at the end of November if Kavala is not released. Read also | The FATF places Turkey on the “gray list”; Pakistan will remain on the “gray list” Although Kavalas’ continued incarceration has been widely criticized abroad, Turkey maintains that he is being held in accordance with the rulings of its independent judiciary. Kavalas’ wife Ayse Bugra described his imprisonment as inexplicable. There is no way this situation can be explained either logically or legally, she said in comments posted on Halk TVs’ website Monday. (With contributions from agencies)

