10% of countries are responsible for 80% of carbon emissions in the world: PM Imran





RIYAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that 10% of countries are responsible for 80% of global carbon emissions and that collective efforts are needed to take this challenge more seriously.

Speaking at the Green Initiative Middle East summit in Saudi Arabia, Khan expressed hope that “we will collectively take this challenge more seriously.”

He said Pakistan, one of the 10 most vulnerable countries, had faced 150 difficult weather events over the past 10 years with an economic impact of more than $ 3.8 billion. He said the economic cost of climate change that Pakistan will face in the coming years has been estimated to be between $ 6 billion and $ 14 billion.

Pakistani prime minister said one billion mangrove trees will be planted in Pakistan to cope with growing environmental challenges. He said an initiative was planned to boost mangrove planting as part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program in the country.

He said Pakistan was taking serious steps to tackle environmental issues. The prime minister said the world should take things seriously as it is now rapidly affecting coastal communities.

Imran Khan said tackling existing challenges affecting man-made infrastructure and coastal ecosystems has already become a major concern.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his perspective on the challenges facing developing countries due to climate change.

Addressing the MGO summit, Khan highlighted Pakistan’s experience in pioneering nature-based solutions to environmental challenges.

Khan is on an official visit to the kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend the launch of the MGI summit. This is Khan’s second visit to Saudi Arabia this year. He visited the kingdom last May and signed several agreements.

#LIVE: The #MGISummit brings together leaders from across the Middle East in #Riyad to unite ambitions, boost investment and motivate the collective action needed to fight # ClimateChange.https: //t.co/ZO0yAgPGdO

– Arab News (@arabnews) October 25, 2021

Riyadh, a signatory to the Paris Climate Pact, on Saturday presented details of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) – targets for individual states as part of global efforts to prevent average global temperatures from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The United States and the European Union want Saudi Arabia to join the global initiative to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Prime Minister Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including his climate change assistant Malik Amin Aslam.

The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. Recall that the “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Saudi Crown Prince in March 2021, aimed at protecting nature and the planet.

