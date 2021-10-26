Xi Jinping’s crackdown on private sector catches Wall Street off guard

News analysis

The Chinese regime under Xi Jinping recently disciplined a number of private companies that have close ties to Xis’ political opponent, the Jiang Zemin faction. The round of crackdowns took Wall Street by surprise.

Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi was punished by authorities shortly after its initial public offering in the United States, instantly dropping its share price by 20%. This has caused confusion on Wall Street, which now has two voices on the prospect of investing in China.

Financial mogul Soros believes it is unwise to invest in China at the moment, while BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, believes otherwise.

The Chinese market represents an important opportunity to help achieve the long-term goals of investors in China and abroad, said Larry Fink, president of BlackRock. written in a recent letter to shareholders.

However, Mike Sun, a New York-based China investment strategy consultant for nearly 30 years, believes Xi is telling Wall Street in his own way that the rules of the game have changed.

On October 12, Chinese authorities launched a full-scale inspection of 25 financial institutions, including major state-owned banks, stock exchanges and financial sector investment companies. Carried out by the Central Commission for Disciplinary Control (CCDI), this control was unprecedented.

China’s financial industry is the supply line for China’s once-booming real estate industry. Corruption is seeping down this supply chain and the real estate bubble is getting bigger and bigger.

In Communist China, political and business circles are in fact integrated. A large corporation often involves the interests of one or more powerful families.

Jiang Zemin faction

Xi’s vast anti-corruption campaign over the past nine years has toppled thousands of corrupt officials, including leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). At this point, there is no retreat for Xi. If he loses power, even his life is in danger.

Although CCDI cited maintaining national economic and financial security as the reason for inspecting 25 financial institutions, it is well known that the Chinese economy, especially the financial sector, has been dominated by the Jiang factionfor years.

In 2015, a financial disaster hit Chinese society hard. At the start of that year, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets trended frenetically, forming a “national bull market”. Then, from June 15 of that year, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets collapsed across the board. In less than a month, the market value of the stock market had evaporated by more than $ 3 trillion.

The CCP’s Ministry of Public Security opened an investigation into the abnormal performance of the shares and found that the three major securities companies, CITIC Securities, Haitong Securities and Guosen Securities, were accused of aiding in short sales malicious acts in the Chinese stock market. Yao Gang, then vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, along with others, cooperated from within.

Insiders later revealed that key members of Jiang’s faction were involved, and Xi viewed the incident as a financial coup.

The business and financial communities have sent time bombs to Xi’s governance. Right now, he’s trying to turn the tide by breaking and reorganizing the power and money structure behind these sectors, and ultimately replacing the current dominant force with his own people.

Xi’s real goal

Award-winning journalist Simone Gao, when sharing her take on her Youtube channel, stressed that cracking down on private tech giants is not Xi’s goal, but a path Xi must take to discipline the power structure behind tech companies. On the other hand, the Xi administration clearly knows it needs outside funds, Gao said.

Wall Street was caught off guard by Xis’ quick move. Before the Wall Street tycoons figured out what was going on, Xi had started to rethink the cake-sharing program. That is, he tries to choose new partners inside Wall Street in order to get rid of Jiang’s influence.

Blackstone recently dropped its $ 3.05 billion bid to acquire SOHO China after CCP regulators failed to give the deal the green light. SOHO China stock, listed on HKEX, fell 35% when the news broke on September 10.

In contrast, BlackRock became the first foreign company to be fully licensed to sell public fund products to Chinese retail investors in June of this year. At present, several of these international financial companies are under review by Chinese authorities in order to enter the Chinese market.

According to Gao, Xi has no intention of closing the door on Wall Street, he just wants to take control.

Xi doesn’t want companies like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to invest large sums of money in the companies of Jiang Zemin’s grandsons and gain financial privileges in China. Xi wants to take this privilege into his own hands. If Wall Street wants to make money in China, it will have to come and talk to Xi Jinping’s government and get Xis’ consent, Gao said.

Sun believes Xi is taking these huge steps as he hopes to complete disciplinary action against the financial sector before his scheduled re-election next year, to ensure that there won’t be another financial blow like the one in 2015.

China’s economic structure is changing with the dramatic changes in the Chinese political arena.