Prime Minister Modi salutes BJP Karyakartas for dedicating his life to the celebration and nation building
Praising the workers of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that people’s trust is due to the stellar role played by the party’s Karyakartas. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said the Saffron Party has the opportunity to serve in multiple states and at the Center with the blessing of the people.
The Indian Prime Minister praised BJP Karyakartas and spoke of his dedication to the party and nation building. The Prime Minister’s remark comes a day after his visit to Uttar Pradesh, which will go to the Assembly elections in 2022.
With the blessing of the people, @ BJP4India has had the opportunity to serve in several states and in the Center. One of the main reasons behind this people’s confidence is the stellar role played by generations of Karyakartas who have dedicated their lives to building the Party and the nation.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2021
PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical schools in Uttar Pradesh
During his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated nine state medical schools with the aim of boosting the public health sector. The inauguration ceremony took place virtually and colleges were inaugurated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.
Besides Prime Minister Modi, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, were present at the event.
Addressing the public meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that naming the new Siddarthnagar Medical College after Madhav Babu is a true tribute to his service and added that the name itself will serve as an inspiration to all young doctors. who aspire to work for the public. He further cited the contribution of the late Madhav Prasad Tripathi to the country who has worked tirelessly for the development of the country.
PM Modi welcomes the governance of Yogi Adityanath
The Prime Minister also greeted the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and spoke of his achievements. He claimed that under the rule of Yogi Adityanath, the progression of encephalitis was stopped, saving the lives of thousands of children. In addition, he said that the state government under CM Adityanath has been working to meet the needs of the people as they are sensitive to the issues of the vulnerable and have a sense of compassion to understand the pain of the poor.
