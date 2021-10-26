Jokowi has to attend several high level meetings, what are they?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi reported that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to attend and participate in a number of high-level international activities. Retno clarified that the series of meetings will begin with a high-level conference or KTT Asean 38th and 39th held on October 26-28, 2021. “This is the first summit under the presidency of Brunei Darussalam. 38th summit will be held back to back with the 39th Summit and the whole series of events will take place virtually, ”the foreign minister said in his statement quoted by Bisnis on Tuesday (10/26/2021). He continued that President Jokowi is also due to travel to Rome, Italy, to attend the Group of Twenty Summit (G20) which will be held on October 30 and 31, 2021 to accept Italy’s G20 presidency for next year. “The handover will take place on the second day of the summit, which is October 31, while the Indonesian presidency or the Indonesian presidency itself begins on December 1, 2021,” he explained. At the G20 summit, Jokowi will present his views on three main agendas, namely the global economy and health, climate change and the environment, and sustainable development. He added that Jokowi was also specially invited to be a speaker at the side event which deals with efforts and policies to support MSMEs owned by women entrepreneurs. The next summit attended by Heads of State is the Climate Change Summit or World Leaders Summit COP26 to be held on November 1-2, 2021 in Glasgow and which will be chaired directly by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is estimated that 120 Heads of State and Heads of Government will be in attendance, including President Jokowi, who will deliver a national declaration and a joint declaration for the archipelagos and small island countries that are members of the Forum of Archipelagos and Island States (AIS). “At COP26, there will also be an Indonesian pavilion managed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. This pavilion will show the various achievements and cooperation opportunities that Indonesia has to offer in the fight against climate change, ”he said. In addition to attending high-level activities, Jokowi will also pay a bilateral visit to the UAE to hold a number of meetings, starting with a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) in Abu Dhabi. A meeting with the Emir of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid (MBR) in Dubai, a meeting with a number of entrepreneurs in the United Arab Emirates. “The President is also scheduled to visit the Indonesian pavilion at the Dubai Expo,” he said. Retno explained that there are currently a number of good collaborations at the government to government or (G2G) or business to business (B2B) is still being discussed and negotiated to be the result of the president’s visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. At the same time, several bilateral meetings planned on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit are also still at the stage of discussion and negotiation. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

