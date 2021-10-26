British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls on Putin; discusses Afghanistan, climate change and bilateral relations





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, October 25, on the current situation in Afghanistan and issues related to the “conduct” of the Taliban in the world, before the COP26 summit. According to a declaration published by Downing Street, leaders also discussed climate change and the current situation in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of any recognition of the Taliban conditioned by their behavior, including respect for human rights. Johnson applauded Russia’s recent efforts to commit to net zero energy by 2060. “The Prime Minister expressed hope that Russia will raise this target to reach net zero by 2050 , as well as further progress in ending deforestation and an ambitious nationally determined contribution. “, according to the press release. President Putin, however, expressed his disappointment at not being able to attend the COP26 summit in person due to the coronavirus epidemic in Russia. Boris Johnson, according to Downing Street, said the UK’s existing relationship with Russia is not what they want. He went on to say that there were still serious bilateral issues, such as the poisonings in Salisbury in 2018. The statement added: “The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) also underlined the importance of Ukrainian sovereignty.” The British Prime Minister said that as permanent members of the UN Security Council and of the major world economies with a long common history, the UK and Russia have a responsibility to work together to tackle common challenges such as climate change and protect international agreements such as like the Iran nuclear deal. Johnson worried about COP26 summit Earlier on October 25, speaking at the children’s press conference, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern that the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow would succeed in securing the necessary agreements to tackle climate change , conceding that it is a “touch and go”, but insisting that he thinks it is possible. The British Prime Minister said the UK has significantly reduced its CO2 and coal emissions and believes the COP26 targets can be met. He went on to point out that the world needs as many people as possible to achieve net zero carbon neutrality by mid-century. He acknowledged that there had been a lot of “peer pressure” during the summit, with countries following in the footsteps of friends and neighbors, but he believes “we’ll get the breakthrough we need.” Image: AP (ANI entries)

