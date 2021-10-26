Imrans problems increase as TTP attacks increase: The Tribune India





Yogesh gupta

Former Ambassador

If Pakistan had hoped that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacks on its armed forces would cease after the Taliban occupied Afghanistan, recent violent incidents have disproved these myths. On October 20, four Pakistani security personnel died when a roadside bomb exploded near the Afghan border. That same morning, a sepoy succumbed to gunfire from militants at a checkpoint in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Pakistani media, the year 2021 saw a sharp increase in terrorism-related deaths. Between the second and third quarters of 2021, there was a 73% increase in such incidents, mainly targeting the Pakistani armed forces. Of the nine terrorist attacks in September, eight were claimed by the TTP, which operates unimpeded from Afghan border areas with Pakistan, now under Taliban control. The latter continues to be reluctant, for ideological and strategic reasons, to pressure the TTP to stop the attacks and has advised the Pakistani government to approach the TTP directly.

Despite the advice of opposition parties and the armed forces, which have lost large numbers to the TTP attacks, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has authorized talks with the TTP leadership. But the latter rejected these overtures and decided to continue his fight for the establishment of a sharia state in Pakistan. Now the TTP feels much more emboldened in its jihadist cause with the victory of the Taliban and the consolidation of several dissident groups and ethnic Pashtun and Baluch organizations into its fold.

Imran Khan’s headache worsened with the deterioration of his relationship with the Chief of Staff of the Army (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, following the dismissal of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed in as Managing Director (CEO) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). While Bajwa wanted to replace Hameed with Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Imran wants to continue with Hameed as CEO, ISI, and appoint him as the next SFOC after Bajwa retires in November 2022. According to some reports, Imran favors him because he helped his party win the last election in July 2018 and he hopes Hameed will repeat that favor again in 2023. Bajwa would have his own ambition to run for another term beyond November 2022 and wishes to have his own favorite like DG, ISI.

The Pakistani military has maintained a facade of unity despite internal differences. The military has rarely allowed a civilian prime minister to dictate military appointments against his will. Every time the latter has done so, it has paid a heavy price.

Given that Imran Khan is opposed by many political parties and extremist groups, such as the Tehreek-e-Labbaik and others, and that he rules with a slim majority, the likely outcome of any continued confrontation with the military for him is obvious. His government already faces many challenges due to poor governance, tensions between key institutions and a polarized political regime.

Popular support for Imran Khan is tenuous as Pakistan’s economic situation crumbles with the failure of its negotiations with the IMF for the disbursement of the next $ 1 billion tranche following his refusal to increase further taxes. Pakistan experienced a sharp depreciation of its currency (8.8% from July 2021 to October 18), a worsening of the budgetary situation, high inflation and unemployment.

Pakistan’s relations with the United States have deteriorated over its deceptive support for the Taliban, as the latter have cut off most military and economic aid. Imran Khan is troubled by US President Biden’s refusal to speak to him and his degradation of US relations with Pakistan to “close talks on Afghanistan” instead of a “broad” relationship desired by Islamabad.

To appease Washington, Imran Khan’s government is in talks to support the United States’ counterterrorism efforts by allowing the use of its airspace to conduct military and intelligence operations in Afghanistan against the Islamic State (IS) and other adversaries in exchange for “help in managing relations with India”. While Pakistan may reap economic benefits such as resuming US aid and easing IMF conditions on its remaining loan, such military collaboration will not be to the liking of the Taliban, who have already expressed their opposition.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan continues to be plagued by political, economic and humanitarian disasters as the food, health and electricity situation remains precarious. The international community has cut most economic aid and is insisting that the Taliban government establish an inclusive government, respect the human rights of its women and minorities, and prevent terrorist groups from using its territories against its neighbors. The Taliban did not respect most of these conditions.

Pakistan’s efforts to gain international recognition for the Taliban government have not made much headway. There is a threat of migration of large numbers of Afghan refugees to Pakistan and Iran if the humanitarian situation worsens further.

China remains concerned about the activities of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and TTP activists against its interests in Xinjiang and Pakistan. At the last China-Pakistan Economic Corridor meeting on September 23, 2021, China reportedly expressed outrage at Pakistan’s inability to provide adequate security for its project staff. He called on Islamabad to take “concrete steps”, resolve project finance issues, such as payments owed to independent power project operators, impose new taxes on power generation companies and increase incentives for Chinese companies. No major new projects were announced at this meeting.

The failure of the Pakistani government to respect the primacy of the military, to maintain cordial relations with key countries and internal stability is likely to weigh on its retention in power. Imran Khan has survived so far with the support of the military. If his differences with the SFOC are not resolved quickly, even that support could fade, forcing his government to falter before long.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/comment/imrans-problems-mount-as-ttp-attacks-increase-329570 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos