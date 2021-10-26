Turkey Erdogan lifts threat to expel Western ambassadors

Members of a Turkish group hold a symbolic boarding pass for 10 foreign ambassadors as they stage a protest near the United States Embassy in support of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on Monday 25 October 2021 (Burhan Ozbilici / AP)

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew on Monday evening from a threat to expel ambassadors from 10 Western countries for their support for a jailed activist, defusing a potential diplomatic crisis.

“We believe that these ambassadors, who have fulfilled their commitment to Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, will now be more careful in their statements,” he said in a televised address after the conference. a three-hour Cabinet meeting in Ankara.

Emissaries, including those from the United States, Germany and France, last week called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been in Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges many consider unfounded.

Ambassadors from the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand also joined the call.

As Monday’s Cabinet meeting was underway, the US Embassy in Ankara tweeted that it “maintains compliance” with Article 41, which sets out the duties of diplomats to obey the laws of the host state and not to interfere in internal affairs. Other missions posted the same message.

State-run Anadolu news agency interpreted this as a “step backwards.” Quoting presidential sources, he said the development had been “positively received” by Erdogan.

“Those who shaped our country as they wanted in the past panicked when Turkey took its own position,” Erdogan said after the meeting.

He described the initial “scandalous” statement as a direct attack on Turkey’s judicial system and sovereignty. “Our intention is never to create a crisis, but to protect the dignity of our country,” said the president.

“Anyone who does not respect the independence of our country and the sensitivities of our nation, whatever their title, cannot be accommodated in this country.”

Erdogan announced on Saturday that he had ordered the envoys to be declared persona non grata, paving the way for their deportation from Turkey.

The crisis threatened further turbulence in Ankara’s troubled relations with NATO allies and EU members. The Turkish lira fell after Erdogan’s weekend statement, hitting an all-time low of 9.85 against the dollar on Monday morning.

The president’s remarks on Monday marked the end of two tense days, without an official statement on possible action against diplomats since Saturday.

“The whole situation is serious business but we understand that the countries concerned have not yet been informed of any action,” European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin, ahead of Erdogan’s subsequent remarks, that “we take note of the Turkish president’s statements with concern and also with incomprehension.”

“So far there has been no formal announcement from Turkey,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that “we are in close talks with our partners who are affected by a similar threat.”

A group of around 40 pro-government protesters gathered near the US embassy in Ankara on Monday to demand the removal of the 10 emissaries. Members of the Turkish Youth Union carried banners featuring a mock-up of an airline boarding pass.

Kavala, 64, was acquitted in February last year of charges related to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the decision was overturned and joined with charges related to an attempted coup in 2016. He faces a life sentence if convicted.

The European Court of Human Rights called for his release in 2019, saying his incarceration acted to silence him and was not supported by evidence of an offense. The Council of Europe announces that it will start infringement proceedings against Turkey at the end of November if Kavala is not released.

Although Kavala’s continued incarceration has been widely criticized abroad, Turkey maintains that he is being held in accordance with the rulings of its independent judiciary.

Kavala’s wife, Ayse Bugra, described his imprisonment as inexplicable. “There is no way this situation can be explained logically or legally,” she said Monday in comments posted on Halk TV’s website.

Bugra, professor of political economy, said that the president’s remarks on Saturday, in which he compared her husband’s imprisonment to the treatment of “bandits, murderers and terrorists” in other countries, contradicted the principle of independence. judicial.

As a member of the Council of Europe, Turkey is bound by the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights. Bugra said she viewed the ambassadors’ statement as an effort to scale down possible action against Turkey.

“The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has said it will impose sanctions if Osman is not released at the end of November,” she said. “This is something serious. I interpret the initiative of the envoys as a well-meaning attempt to prevent things from becoming so.”

Associated Press editors Lorne Cook in Brussels and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.