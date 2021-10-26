It’s time for a formal alliance between the United States and India

Meanwhile, our adversaries are growing bolder, especially following the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. An axis of terror is forming from Hamas to Iran via the Taliban. Pakistan has stepped up its commitment with Iran. China has increased its forays into Taiwan’s aerial identification zone to record levels. Russia is increasing its influence in Belarus and further threaten Ukraine .

Consider our allies: we have publicly witnessed ministers in the UK Parliament reprimand Biden in the aftermath of our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. France recalled his ambassador in an extraordinary movement. Weve isolated our Eastern European allies by surrendering to Germany on the construction of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

In February, US President Joe Biden declared , diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy and we will mend our alliances and re-engage with the world. Nine months after the start of his presidency, the opposite has happened and the American adversaries are taking advantage of the situation.

Is this really the best diplomacy and engagement the United States can muster? Of course not. Instead of insulting our friends and ignoring our enemies, the United States should prioritize relationships that strengthen our position in the world.

The starting point is India. It’s time to form an alliance.

As a nuclear power with more than 1 million soldiers, a growing navy, a leading space program and a proven history of economic and military cooperation with the United States, India would be a strong ally. An alliance with India would allow the two countries to maintain and expand their world power. And along with Japan and Australia, it would allow the United States to act as a real deterrent against potential terrorist threats in Afghanistan as well as counter China.

When the Biden administration unconditionally withdrew our army from Afghanistan, the United States ceded enormous power to our adversaries in Central Asia. Many Americans will find relief that the United States has ended its longest war, yet the war on terror has not left us. The terrorists who launched attacks against us 20 years ago have every intention of hit us again.

Prior to our withdrawal, the Biden administration failed to secure basic agreements countries neighboring Afghanistan to the north. Logistically, we need these bases to carry out counterterrorism missions. The administration has also abandoned Bagram airfield, the only US base in a country bordering China, which is raising tensions with the rest of the world.

The Biden administration claims the United States retains above the horizon abilities to strike terrorists. This is incorrect. For example, if a US military drone was launched from a base in the Persian Gulf, it consumes a large part of its fuel just arriving in Afghanistan, which severely limits our ability to identify and strike targets. With no US bases in the region, China, Iran, Russia and even Pakistan will influence the future of these terrorist groups, with little reason to help the United States.

We now have only one partner who can effectively keep a watchful eye on Afghanistan. It is the same partner that can follow the southern flank of China: India.

India operates Farkhor Air Base in Tajikistan, the only air base nearby to carry out counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan. With an alliance, India could give us access to strategic bases to protect US interests in Afghanistan and the wider region.

An American-Indian alliance would also give us an advantage over China. Like the United States, India recognizes that China is a rapidly growing threat. Not only is it trying to capitalize on our withdrawal from Afghanistan, which goes against the interests of the United States and India, but China is also putting pressure on India at its own borders.

Last year, Chinese and Indian troops clashed in the disputed Himalayan border region of Ladakh, resulting in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers, according to the Chinese government. India has since redirected 50,000 soldiers at its border with China for a total of 200,000 Indian soldiers who are now stationed there. Tensions have only intensified since. In recent days, China has also reinforced its military presence along the Himalayan border with 100 advanced long-range rocket launchers.

A US-India alliance would give China a break before continuing its expansion in Central and South Asia. And we will build on solid ground. This month, the US military held joint exercises with hundreds of Indian soldiers in Alaska to strengthen cooperation and better prepare for cold, mountainous conditions like those in the Sino-Indian border region.

An alliance would also recognize the changing geopolitical realities of the regions. China’s new aggressive stance towards India is not accidental. It’s part of a bigger plan. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is emboldened after building support for India’s longtime enemy Pakistan.

Following the same manual it has used in developing countries around the world, the Chinese Communist Party has created dependency through its Belt and Road initiative. In return for faltering Pakistani support electric grid, by sending thousands of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine and providing financial relief to alleviate Pakistan’s growing national debt, China now has a regional client state willing to make the CCPs’ offers and help strengthen its position international.

The investment has paid large dividends in Beijing. Earlier this year Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan led a nation with the world’s second largest Muslim populationrefused to condemn Ongoing genocide of Muslim Uyghurs in China. Now, China hopes it can count on Pakistan to help prevent Islamist terrorism from spreading beyond the Afghan border and into western China, where the CCP fears terrorists will find recruits in the province. A predominantly Muslim Uyghur from Xinjiang.

The growing collusion between China and Pakistan poses serious security risks for India and the United States. For India, an American alliance would be a bulwark against a two-fronted conflict at its borders. For the United States, an alliance would help ease Pakistani influence over a terrorist sponsoring state now backed by Chinese investments in Afghanistan. We need a new partner to prevent the creation of a terrorist superstate that could attack our country again.

Beyond the security relationship, the United States and India also share economic concerns, including the need for a stable supply chain. India’s huge workforce offers the United States an opportunity to shift its supply chain’s dependence on China. We can rely on India as a major source of essential pharmaceuticals, technologies and minerals, complementing our own domestic manufacturing capabilities. We must also continue to work towards a more comprehensive trade agreement between the United States and India.

Then there is cyber warfare. As the United States felt the pain of the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack by Cybercriminals linked to Russia earlier this year, disrupting gasoline supplies to Americans, a Chinese state sponsored group cyber attack India, causing the loss of electricity to 20 million Mumbai residents last fall. An alliance would allow us to prevent and respond to cyber threats using best practices, technologies and expertise.

The advantages of an American-Indian alliance are numerous. It is also the case that we share many values. By uniting the world’s strongest and largest democracies in a formal alliance, we can better defend freedom in an increasingly tyrannical world.

The establishment of an alliance is the natural result of recent momentum. The United States and India came together under the Trump administration; a notable achievement was the signature of the 2018 Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement. This agreement granted India more advanced communications technology for defense equipment procured by the United States to help improve coordination during the conflict. . In October 2020, the Trump administration and the Indian government signed another agreement for geospatial cooperation which has enhanced Indian military weapons systems with advanced navigation tools.

This is the sort of thing the Allies do, yet our current diplomatic status with India is described as a strategic partnership. An upgrade is urgent. Just as our alliances with NATO, Japan and South Korea transformed US security in the 20th century, an alliance with India would help us stay secure in the 21st century. It is time for this to happen.