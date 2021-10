India bets big on free market reform

Oct. 25, 2021 12:14 PM ET

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 25.

Photo:



EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS



Regarding New Delhi Says Tata to Nationalization (Sadanand Dhume, East Is East, October 14): Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is embarking on the most transformative free market reforms in a generation. The Modi government is not just privatizing state-owned enterprises, it is also revising taxes, relaxing foreign direct investment (FDI) rules, and deregulating labor and agricultural markets. The Indian Parliament recently voted to abolish retroactive taxation, providing foreign investors with a favorable and predictable climate for capital accumulation. Investors have received additional help when DFIs cap in the Assurance and the telecommunications sectors were lifted. With the labor reforms, India’s notoriously strident unions were punished; they now have to give two months’ notice before going on strike, and companies need fewer government approvals to redeploy the workforce. Thanks to the liberalization of agriculture, Indian farmers are free to engage in contract farming and can sell directly to private buyers instead of going through government-controlled stockyards. India has further reduced the cost of doing business by lower corporate tax rates at 15% by 25% for start-ups, and at 22% by 30% for established companies. In August, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an ambitious plan to lease state assets to the private sector, including 42,300 km of power lines, 26,700 km of motorways, 8,200 km of pipelines and 400 railway stations. Monetization of assets is expected to generate $ 80 billion, or 3% of India’s GDP. As the United States debates how to pay $ 1 trillion in infrastructure spending, India will direct the proceeds from asset monetization to new infrastructure, ensuring that spending does not make it worse. the budget deficit. As the United States and Europe turn their backs on open markets by taxing, borrowing and spending trillions, New Delhi is increasingly becoming an inspiration to those who believe in free markets and free peoples. Nathan Punwani United States-India Relations Council Scottsdale, Arizona. Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

