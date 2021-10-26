President Joko Widodo asks regional leaders to beware of peak of Covid-19 | Obormotindok.co.id





OBORMOTINDOK.CO.ID – President Joko Widodo has asked the heads of regions to be careful and to be extra vigilant to avoid the slightest increase in Covid-19 in their regions. “Even though it’s creepy little, you still have to be careful. What does it mean? The increase is there, even if it is small, “President Joko Widodo said during a briefing to regional chiefs from across Indonesia virtually at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (10/25), as reported in a report. press release from the press office of the presidential secretariat in Jakarta, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.. The president asked elements of the regional leadership such as the governor, the commander of the regional military command and the regional police chief to remind the regents, mayors, police chiefs, as well as the dandim and danrem to continue taking awareness of the potential for increased cases in their respective regions. “In order to continue to increase vigilance, strengthen tracking and testing, and also test who really has close contact with whom,” said the president. The President recalled the vigilance following the conditions in a number of areas which had seen a slight increase in cases. For example, the increase in Covid-19 in the northern Moluccas 3 weeks ago, then in West Papua, West Sulawesi and North Sulawesi two weeks ago, and in Gorontalo, West Kalimantan and Southeast Sulawesi, last week. “In addition, there are also 105 regencies / towns in 30 provinces whose positive cases have increased. Although, again, even if it’s a bit, it’s still something to watch out for. There are 105 districts and towns, ”he said. The President also reminded all parties to maximize the use of the PeduliLindung app platform, especially in shopping malls, tourist spots and markets. The President also saw that there were still public places that had been opened. However, it does not yet have a CareProtect QR code system. “A control (supervision) like this must be reminded to our families, tourist attractions, shopping malls and the like must continue to be monitored and controlled,” he said. Therefore, President Joko Widodo reminded regional leaders to step up immunization so that community activities, including economic activities, can resume and encourage economic growth. An acceleration of vaccination is needed so that the national target of immunizing 70 percent of the population by the end of 2021 can be achieved in order to encourage the creation of community immunity (herd immunity). As of Monday, October 25, 2021, the president said, the vaccine injection had reached 182 million doses, or 54% of the first dose and 32% of the second dose. According to the COVID-19 working group, until the last data on Monday (25/10), the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination was carried out on 113,424,379 people, the second dose of vaccination was carried out on 68,264,009 people, the third dose of vaccination was administered to 1,107,424 people. In central Sulawesi, the leadership of President Joko Widodo was listened to by the assistant for government and the welfare of the Moh people. Faizal Mang represents the governor. He was accompanied by the Head of the Health Bureau, Dr. I Komang Adi Sujendra, Head of Government and OTDA Arfan, Head of Legal Affairs Yopie Morya Immanuel Patiro, and spokesperson for Covid-19. *

