Erdogan lets emissaries stay after embassies say no interference

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday quashed his weekend threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors, including one from Washington, following apparent last-minute diplomatic maneuvers behind the scenes.

“The embassies, with their new statement, have withdrawn from their slander against our justice system and our country,” Erdogan said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

The about-face occurred the day the 10 embassies, starting with the United States, affirmed their non-interference in Turkish affairs as the cabinet met to determine whether to formally appoint the ambassadors. ” persona non grata “for calling for the release of businessman and philanthropist Osman. Kavala, detained for four years when he was not convicted of a crime.

“I also want to express that no one, whatever their title, can stay here if they do not respect the independence of our country and the sensitivities of our nation,” Erdogan said.

The embassies said Monday they maintained “respect for article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations”, which states that diplomats “have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs” of the ‘Host State.

The diplomatic kabuki defused an issue that could have exploded days before the Group of 20 summit in Rome, where Erdogan hopes to meet US President Joe Biden. But some analysts believe the damage is done and that Biden’s long-awaited summit could take its toll.

The outbreak began a week earlier, when embassies jointly called for the “urgent release” of Kavala.

Erdogan then said in a speech on Saturday that Kavala’s initial statement by all 10 embassies – representing the United States, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand – amounted to “shamelessness” and interference in Turkish affairs. internal affairs.

Kavala has been accused of funding nationwide protests in 2013 and of being involved in the 2016 coup attempt – charges he denies. The closely watched case symbolizes how Erdogan’s post-coup crackdown has broadened to target criticism of his administration.

“I gave the order to our foreign minister and said the right thing to do: these 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at a time,” Erdogan said on Saturday. “You will fix the problem immediately. They should know and understand Turkey. The day they don’t know and understand Turkey, they will leave.”

When diplomats are declared persona non grata, it usually means that they are not welcome and that they are expelled.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry had remained silent on the issue.

Erdogan addresses reporters after the October 25 cabinet meeting. (Anadolu Agency)

Erdogan’s statement on Saturday gave investors more reason to sell the Turkish currency, pushing the lira to an all-time high of 9.85 against the US dollar.

“Erdogan appears to have caved in after seeing the impact on the market and understanding the diplomatic implications of his plan to oust 10 Western ambassadors,” Emre Peker, European director of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, told Nikkei Asia. . “The pro-government media that the United States and others have backed down – simply saying they will continue to adhere to diplomatic standards – is not a face-saving measure for Erdogan.”

“The 10 ambassadors seem to have threw a rope at us to get out of the pit we have fallen into,” tweeted Namik Tan, a retired Turkish ambassador to the United States. “Our side jumping on these statements is a sign that it’s coordinated.”

Earlier Monday, the pound rebounded sharply from record lows against the dollar and other major currencies after the Anadolu news agency quoted presidential sources as saying that Erdogan ruled the declaration of non-interference by the positive embassies.

But “even without foreclosure, the damage is done,” Peker said. “US and EU heavyweights won’t forget this, and it will inform decisions going forward – lowering the already low chances that Turkey will buy more F-16s, making it harder to holding an Erdogan-Biden meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 or COP26, and increasing the odds of coordinated human rights sanctions in the Kavala case. Basically the whole episode is a target against his camp for Erdogan with negative consequences for Turkey. “

The Council of Europe, based in Strasbourg, France, could vote in a three-day meeting from November 30 to start the human rights body’s first disciplinary proceedings against Turkey for no -compliance with a 2019 European Court of Human Rights order to release Kavala pending trial, Agence France-Presse reports. This could result in the suspension of Turkey’s voting rights or its membership, according to AFP.

Kavala’s next hearing is scheduled for November 24. He said in a statement on Friday that “considering that a fair trial is no longer possible in these circumstances, I think it makes no sense for me to attend upcoming hearings and present a defense.”

London-based Wolfango Piccoli, co-chairman of New York-based political risk consultancy Teneo, told clients on Monday in a memo that “it looks like Erdogan has played an expensive, high-stakes game for short-term political gains ”.

Erdogan had previously told Turkish reporters that he would meet Biden at the G-20 summit in Rome at the end of the month. US officials have yet to confirm the meeting.

“I think it was already difficult before holding this meeting, now it will be more difficult,” Piccoli told Nikkei Asia. “Even if a meeting were to take place, it would at best be a photo opportunity for Erdogan. The US administration is unlikely to engage in meaningful talks with Turkey given his unpredictable behavior. Biden will not spend money. political capital to help Erdogan vis-à-vis Congress. “