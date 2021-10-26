Politics
Recycling doesn’t work, we need to use less plastic
His remarks divided campaigners, with the Recycling Association saying it had “completely lost the plastic field” and calling the comments “very disappointing”.
But others have expressed their agreement. Sian Sutherland, of A Plastic Planet, said the idea of recycling was being used to “justify the overproduction” of plastic, when only 10% of plastic is actually reprocessed in the UK.
Mr Johnson also used the event with the students to try to reset expectations for the Cop26 summit, which begins in Glasgow on Sunday, warning that achieving his goals would be ‘touch and go’.
His intervention came as a report revealed that rich countries would only meet a long-standing goal of contributing $ 100 billion ($ 72 billion) a year to climate finance for poor countries three years behind schedule.
Despite an objective of reaching the sum by 2020, it will not be reached until 2023, according to an analysis commissioned by Alok Sharma, the president of the Cop26. Achieving this figure, including both public and private funding, was one of the key objectives of the summit.
It came as the United Nations warned that national plans released by countries to tackle the climate crisis leave the world on track for a 2.7 ° C temperature rise. Patricia Espinosa, the head of the UN for the climate, urged countries to redouble their efforts or to face a “destabilized world and endless suffering”.
On Monday, Mr Johnson spoke to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, welcoming Russia’s decision to commit to achieving zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, but pushing for faster action.
“The Prime Minister expressed hope that Russia will raise this target to reach net zero by 2050 as well as further progress in ending deforestation and an ambitious nationally determined contribution,” Downing Street said.
Australia on Tuesday unveiled a much-delayed net zero emissions target for 2050, but was hesitant to set an additional target ahead of the summit. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said he will keep the mines open and has refused to push for stricter 2030 targets.
“We want our heavy industries, like mining, to stay open, to remain competitive and to adapt, so that they remain viable as long as global demand allows,” said Mr. Morrison.
“We won’t be lectured by others who don’t understand Australia. The Australian Way is about how you do it, not if you do it. It’s about doing it.”
In his press conference with students, Mr Johnson praised Australia for its “heroic” decision to reach net zero by 2050. Examining various measures to help curb climate change, he predicted that the consumption of red meat would decrease and that laboratory-grown alternatives would be “the future, very soon”.
He said the government “does not want to support new coal mines”, speaking as ministers were pressured to block a controversial site in Cumbria.
His decision to hold a press conference with questions only from schoolchildren raised eyebrows in Westminster. He adopts a jovial tone with his young audience, joking that “we could feed some from humans to animals” to rebalance nature.
On Monday evening, Greta Thunberg confirmed that she would protest outside the climate summit after previously saying she would not travel to Glasgow due to the Covid pandemic. Inviting city strikers to join her, she tweeted: “Climate justice also means social justice and that we leave no one behind.”
The United States has said that John Kerry, its special presidential climate envoy, will travel to London on Tuesday for talks with his Chinese counterparts before joining Joe Biden for the G20 leaders’ summit in Rome on Saturday.
