Politics
Boris Johnson tells kids to ‘feed people to animals’ in bizarre climate change joke
The Prime Minister also said we should “encourage the cows to stop burning” as he presents his plans to save the planet ahead of COP26 to a group of children aged 8 to 12.
Video unavailable
Boris Johnson today urged young children to feed humans animals in a bizarre rebalancing nature joke.
The Prime Minister made the annoying comment during a press conference for children aged eight to 12 in his Downing Street media room.
Speaking ahead of next week’s COP26 summit in Glasgow, the Prime Minister admitted he was very worried that the climate change rally would not convince 197 countries to keep global warming below 1.5C in the future.
But he also made more off-the-cuff comments – saying we need to encourage cows to stop burping so they emit less methane.
And the Prime Minister intervened when WWF UK Executive Director Tanya Steele, who was co-hosting the press conference, urged him to start rewilding our oceans.
Mr Johnson said: We could feed some of the humans animals, that would be before we stop.
(
Picture:
10 Downing Street / YouTube)
Barely skipping a beat, Ms Steele replied: We could have a vote later and ask if there are any candidates.
But we certainly need to take our responsibilities seriously and help bring nature back, because when you give nature a chance to recover, it regenerates very quickly.
Asked later about the comments, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: I think most people took this in the nature it was intended for – not to be taken seriously.
Mr Johnson chose to hold a press conference with children ahead of “perhaps the most important summit this country has had in our lifetime.”
World leaders will begin meeting on Sunday for the two-week summit, the aim of which is to agree on new climate targets to maintain 1.5 ° C – in other words, ensure that global temperature increases can be sustained. below 1.5 ° C.
Ms Steele told the children’s press conference: “I think we need to bring nature back … Our planet, 97% of the mass of mammals on this planet are humans and our animals, our pets.
“There is only 3% left for nature.
(
Picture:
10 Downing Street / YouTube)
The Prime Minister, responding to questions from Downing Street schoolchildren, said: “We need as many people as possible to reach net zero so that they do not produce too much carbon dioxide by the middle of the year. century.
“Now I think it can be done. It’s going to be very, very difficult this summit. And I’m very worried because it could go wrong and we might not get the deals we need.
“It’s touch and go.”
The Prime Minister added that it was “far from clear” whether Cop26 would bring the necessary progress to tackle climate change.
There has been a lot of “peer pressure” at the top, with countries following the lead of friends and neighbors, he said.
(
Picture:
10 Downing Street / YouTube)
But “it is very, very far from clear that we will get the progress we need,” he warned.
The Prime Minister also said that plastic recycling “does not work” as he stressed the need to reduce the amount of material used.
And he named and humiliated Coca-Cola as one of 12 companies “producing the bulk of the plastics in the world.”
The Prime Minister told a press conference with children in Downing Street: “Recycling is not the answer. Recycling … it is not starting to solve the problem.”
He said “the only answer” was “we all need to reduce our use of plastic”.
Appearing alongside Mr Johnson, WWF UK Managing Director Tanya Steele said: ‘We have to reduce, we have to reuse – I think we have to do some recycling, PM, and have a system to do it . “
But Mr Johnson said: “It is not working.”
