Boris Johnson tells kids we could feed humans animals

Boris Johnson told children worried about the climate emergency to feed humans animals in a series of bizarre jokes.

The Prime Minister made the odd comment as he faced a room full of young people between the ages of eight and 12 during a mock press conference on UK environmental plans.

The Downing Street joke comes just days before the UN Climate Change Conference COP 26 in Glasgow, which is due to start on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the summit, the prime minister said he did not want to support new coal mines as ministers are under pressure to prevent the opening of a new site in Cumbria.

It would be the country’s first deep coal mine in 30 years, extracting the coking coal used to make steel. It has been fought by prominent scientists and climate activists like Greta Thunberg.

The high-profile project drew opposition earlier this year and was seen as particularly problematic in the run-up to the crucial Cop26 summit in Scotland.

Mr Johnson, who was joined by Tanya Steele, CEO of WWF UK, asked the young participants what action they wanted world leaders to take on climate change.

Among some of the PM’s suggestions for tackling our biggest problems, he proposed municipal toothpaste dispensers, encouraging cows to stop burping and feed humans animals.

He suggested that algae might be the solution to stopping gassy cattle.

More seriously, Ms Steele said: I think we have to bring nature back. Our planet, 97% of the mass of mammals on this planet are humans and our animals, our pets. Only 3% is left for nature.

She added that humans must take responsibility for our actions.

The prime minister said it was so sad and added: We could feed some humans animals.

Ms Steele then replied: We could have a vote later and ask if there are any candidates.

Responding to a question about recycling plastic, Mr Johnson claimed it was not working.

He said: Recycling is not the answer. Recycling does not start to solve the problem.

The Prime Minister was joined by Tanya Steele, CEO of WWF UK, in Downing Street (Photo: Downing Street)

He stressed that the only answer is that we all need to reduce our use of plastic.

Mr Johnson has even gone so far as to criticize Coca-Cola for being one of 12 companies producing the most plastics in the world.

He told the children: There are about 12 companies right now, 12 big companies, that produce the bulk of the plastics in the world.

Big, famous drink companies that you may know but won’t name. I don’t know why, but I won’t name them.

Coca-Cola, for example, and others, who are responsible for producing huge amounts of plastic, and we have to get away from it and we have to find other ways to package and sell our products.

