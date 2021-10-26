Politics
Boris Johnson tells kids we could feed humans animals
Boris Johnson told children worried about the climate emergency to feed humans animals in a series of bizarre jokes.
The Prime Minister made the odd comment as he faced a room full of young people between the ages of eight and 12 during a mock press conference on UK environmental plans.
The Downing Street joke comes just days before the UN Climate Change Conference COP 26 in Glasgow, which is due to start on Sunday.
Speaking ahead of the summit, the prime minister said he did not want to support new coal mines as ministers are under pressure to prevent the opening of a new site in Cumbria.
It would be the country’s first deep coal mine in 30 years, extracting the coking coal used to make steel. It has been fought by prominent scientists and climate activists like Greta Thunberg.
The high-profile project drew opposition earlier this year and was seen as particularly problematic in the run-up to the crucial Cop26 summit in Scotland.
Mr Johnson, who was joined by Tanya Steele, CEO of WWF UK, asked the young participants what action they wanted world leaders to take on climate change.
Among some of the PM’s suggestions for tackling our biggest problems, he proposed municipal toothpaste dispensers, encouraging cows to stop burping and feed humans animals.
He suggested that algae might be the solution to stopping gassy cattle.
More seriously, Ms Steele said: I think we have to bring nature back. Our planet, 97% of the mass of mammals on this planet are humans and our animals, our pets. Only 3% is left for nature.
She added that humans must take responsibility for our actions.
The prime minister said it was so sad and added: We could feed some humans animals.
Ms Steele then replied: We could have a vote later and ask if there are any candidates.
Responding to a question about recycling plastic, Mr Johnson claimed it was not working.
He said: Recycling is not the answer. Recycling does not start to solve the problem.
He stressed that the only answer is that we all need to reduce our use of plastic.
Mr Johnson has even gone so far as to criticize Coca-Cola for being one of 12 companies producing the most plastics in the world.
He told the children: There are about 12 companies right now, 12 big companies, that produce the bulk of the plastics in the world.
Big, famous drink companies that you may know but won’t name. I don’t know why, but I won’t name them.
Coca-Cola, for example, and others, who are responsible for producing huge amounts of plastic, and we have to get away from it and we have to find other ways to package and sell our products.
Metro.co.uk has contacted Downing Street for comment.
Contact our press team by sending us an email at[email protected]
For more stories like this,see our news page.
Get your latest news, wellness stories, insights and more
Sources
2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/10/25/boris-johnson-tells-children-we-could-feed-humans-to-animals-15483563/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]