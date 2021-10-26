Kasetwapres Oemar Inaugurated Ambassador of France, the Vice-President finds his successor





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin moved quickly to find a replacement for the head of the vice-president’s secretariat, Muhamad Oemar, who was appointed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as Indonesian Ambassador to France and the Principality of Andorra, the chaplaincy of Monaco and the United Nations educational and cultural organization based in Paris. “The vice president has coordinated with the minister of state secretary to find his successor. The vice president already has a name to replace Pak Oemar,” said vice president spokesman Ma’ruf Masduki Baidlowi. when contacted, Tuesday 10/26/2021. . In fact, Masduki said Vice President Ma’ruf also coordinated with President Jokowi on this issue. “It’s just that Mr. Vice President did not say who will replace Mr. Oemar,” he added. Read also : Profile of Bebeb AKN Djunjunan, Indonesian Ambassador to Greece Inaugurated by Jokowi, begins his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs As for the vice president, Masduki said, it is the party that would appoint Oemar’s successor itself. “In a week, maybe his name will be known,” he concluded. Previously, Kasetwapres Muhammad Oemar was sworn in as Ambassador of the Indonesian Ambassador to France and concurrently of the Principality of Andorra, the dignitary of Monaco and the United Nations Educational and Cultural Organization based in Paris, Monday 10/25/2021. Oemar and 16 LBBP ambassadors participated in an inaugural procession at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (10/25/2021). The appointment of LBBP RI Ambassadors is contained in the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No. 127 / P of 2021 on the Appointment of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia which was read by the Deputy administrative affairs of the Secretary of State Ministry Nanik Purwanti. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors (LBBP Ambassadors) in a number of friendly countries. A total of 17 LBBP ambassadors participated in an inaugural procession at the Jakarta State Palace on Monday (10/25/2021). (special) As for those who have been appointed, namely:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribunnews.com/nasional/2021/10/26/kasetwapres-oemar-dilantik-sebagai-dubes-prancis-wapres-temukan-penggantinya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos